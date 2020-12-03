Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s Dr. Jenny Franke and Dr. Brett Bechtel talked Wednesday about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines, as they covered a range of issues related to the coronavirus for Paducah Rotarians.
The two physicians joined Michael Yungmann, market president of Paducah and Irvine, as this week’s speakers for the Rotary Club of Paducah. Yungmann apprised Rotarians of Mercy Health’s 2020 advancements, while Franke, who serves as chief clinical officer, and Bechtel, who is chief of staff, medical director of Mercy Regional EMS and an emergency department physician, went over COVID-19 topics and took questions from Rotarians.
At the start, Bechtel acknowledged a surge in local COVID-19 cases.
It’s not unique to the area, as Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday with 37, surpassing a total of 35 reported Tuesday for Kentucky. Wednesday also marked the sixth-highest day for new COVID-19 cases with 3,601, according to the governor’s office.
“Unfortunately, we’ve really surged here in the last 30 days pretty badly compared to where we had been early on when everything closed down,” Bechtel said, noting that daily new cases have grown from the spring to sometimes more than 100 now.
He stressed the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing. “If we’re doing our part,” he thinks it will help stave off more of the surge later.
“It helps the hospitals to have the resources they need to admit all the patients who need hospitalization,” he said.
“We see that about 80% of people who will get COVID will do OK. They won’t require hospitalization. They’ll have mild illness. Up to 15 to 20% could require hospitalization. Three to 5% could require ICU-level care and there’s only so many resources, and so it’s really important that we’re all good stewards of our own health and we help our neighbors and our loved ones stay healthy and safe by again social distancing and wearing a mask.”
In her comments, Franke discussed the ongoing collaboration with hospitals in the region and gave information on vaccines, among other issues, including the use of monoclonal antibodies.
She explained that both Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes are currently seeing “quite a few folks” in the hospital. Some days there are more patients at Baptist and some days there are more at Lourdes, Franke said.
“We have a daily text thread where all of the regional hospitals are communicating — what their census is, what their availability is, what their needs are — so that we can actually assist each other, and when we do that, we take better care of folks in the region,” she added. “That’s been a really great and collaborative effort.”
As for vaccines, Franke said it appears Pfizer likely will be authorized for emergency use as a COVID-19 vaccine first, and the Moderna vaccine will probably follow “not too far behind.” They’re similar vaccines with similar effectiveness and safety data, she said.
“So far, it appears that these vaccines are about 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease, becoming symptomatic or sick with the disease,” she said.
“The side effects have been mild. They have not really been more frequent than with the placebo — things like fatigue, a little bit of headache. Folks have tolerated it well and, so far, there have been no instances of severe adverse events in those two groups of folks receiving that vaccine.”
Meanwhile, Bechtel weighed in on what would happen if a patient were to only get one of two vaccine doses. He thinks the patient would probably get some immunity, but it wouldn’t be as robust and they could still get sick.
“You’re going to need to get the full dose to get to these study levels,” he said. “Probably, what would happen is you’d get some waning immunity that might not be as long-term because we have other vaccines like this, where you have to get boosters and things over time.”
Franke also shared that the hospital suspects it will receive an allotment of vaccines sometime in mid-December.
“The most recent draft of how the state of Kentucky is planning on distributing the first allotment of vaccine, indicates that two-thirds of that first allotment will go to congregate living facilities — nursing homes, etc.,” she said.
“And, one-third of those doses will go to health care facilities to vaccinate health care workers and then those facilities determine within their organization who needs it the most.”
Franke said the hospital has had many meetings to prepare for receiving a vaccine, noting it has “ultra-cold storage units,” a process for identifying employees in higher-risk roles, such as ER staff, and those who are at higher risk in general.
“We will have that information, the process for distributing that and be ready to go as soon as we receive it,” she said.
“And then, after we vaccinate our associates, we have a process for using our electronic health records and extracting a list of our own patients that are at high risk. We will vaccinate those. Additionally, essential workers in the community, and then (we will) work with the health department later on for vaccinating the community at large.”
Franke called it a big project.
“It’s going to be something that’s condensed into a very short timeline, but as it relates to really turning the pandemic around, the vaccine is going to be our best option short of those preventative measures (like masking, social distancing, etc.),” she said.
