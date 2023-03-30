PADNWS-03-30-23 ROTARY - PHOTO

John Williams, Sr., of Paducah, speaks after being recognized Wednesday by the Rotary Club as an Arch Klump Society member, for cumulative donations totaling over $250,000.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Local businessman John Williams, Sr. was honored at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting, for joining the highest level of donors to the Rotary Foundation.

Williams, who founded Computer Systems, Inc., which sold last year for about $1.6 billion, recently donated a cumulative sum of $250,000 to the foundation, which gives to charitable causes around the world and locally.

