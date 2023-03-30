Local businessman John Williams, Sr. was honored at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting, for joining the highest level of donors to the Rotary Foundation.
Williams, who founded Computer Systems, Inc., which sold last year for about $1.6 billion, recently donated a cumulative sum of $250,000 to the foundation, which gives to charitable causes around the world and locally.
Missy Eckenberg, a past Rotary district governor, said Williams becomes the first Paducah Rotarian to join the Arch Klumpf Society.
She thanked Williams for his emphasis on fundraising for the society, and told attendees that Williams and his wife, Vivian, had requested not to be recognized, but later “graciously accepted” Rotary’s “invitation to use this as a very special Rotary moment.”
District Governor Nancy Stearman thanked the couple for their donations which help further the foundation’s mission of “bringing sustainable change to all areas of the world,” including helping women launch small businesses, addressing literacy and fighting polio.
The two will have their portraits placed in the Arch Klumpf Society interactive gallery at the Rotary International World Headquarters in Evanston, Ill., and Stearman said a portion of their donation will go to local grants.
Mayor George Bray also spoke at the ceremony, calling Williams “one of the most successful and inspirational leaders in the history of our community.”
“If I want to get candid advice on any issue, I go to John,” Bray said.
Williams addressed the gathering, calling the Rotary Foundation one of the most worthwhile and trustworthy organizations to donate to, whether in support of disaster relief or world peace.
“When you think about the world, and what vehicles you consider using to support efforts in the Ukraine and Turkey and Syria, it’s hard to beat the Rotary Foundation, in terms of who to trust,” Williams said.
He encouraged those already contributing to increase their donations to the next level and quoted from the Bible’s book of Second Corinthians: “He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly, and he who soweth bountifully shall also reap bountifully.”
“It’s an outstanding program to support and thank you for your support of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.