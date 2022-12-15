Efforts by the First Presbyterian Church to restore the 1850’s era Buddenbaum House in Paducah’s Lowertown arts district, and offer it as an Airbnb, was the program topic at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting.
Stephanie Young, Wednesday’s speaker, has been a member of the church for more than 35 years.
“We don’t have much history on the house,” Young said. “Everything we have is a bit sketchy. But one thing we do know is our little beauty is a survivor.”
The house was most likely built around 1850, according to courthouse records and maps, making it one of the oldest freestanding residential buildings in Paducah, with one of the windows in the house being said to be “the oldest glass in a window in town.”
Much of what was in Lowertown, where the building is located, was destroyed during the Civil War in various raids on the Union-held town. Paducah had become a major staging area, supply depot and hospital for Union wounded.
The house has been named the Buddenbaum House after the last occupants.
In 2020, the church received a large private donation to repair and renovate the home.
“Before that, all it was good for was storing junk,” Young said. “The foundation was cracked and collapsing, the bricks were cracking, the widows need glazed. The bathroom ceiling had collapsed. Renovations showed that the west side of the house was ready to collapse. These folks felt very strongly about the historic significance of the building. And, wanted to at least try to preserve it.”
After several years of work the building was stabilized and the church was given the option of turning it into an Airbnb, a short-term renting option for travelers.
“It wasn’t even on our radar, originally,” Young said. “Jim Gould threw it out as an idea and it might have just worked. If the church needs it for something, you just don’t schedule someone in there then. As of a month ago, the building was added to the website and is already booked through the end of the year.”
The house is listed for $130 a night and can be rented on the Airbnb website. Money raised by the home will go to upkeep and further mission work with the church.
“We’re always looking to learn more history of our little house,” Young said. “So if anybody has any of it out there, we would love to hear it.”
In other business, it was announced Wednesday that the Rotary Club has raised a total of $4,391 for the Salvation Army through the Kettle Drive.
There will be no Rotary meetings on Dec. 21 or Dec. 28. The next meeting will be Jan. 4 at noon at the Carson Center.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.