Rotarian service project focuses on environment

Members of western Kentucky Rotary Clubs docked in Paducah on Friday morning aboard the American Duchess to help the Rotary Club of Paducah with Rotary’s Service on the River Project.
Rotarians and Rotary Interact students spent the morning painting stencils near about 80 street drains in downtown and Lower Town. The messages alert people not to throw trash into the river, as these drains lead right into the river. The Rotarians also had help from the Paducah Garden Club, who planted three new river birch trees at Schultz Park near the river walk.
The American Duchess’s stop in Paducah was the last service project stop for Rotarians aboard the cruise ship. They had also stopped in several port cities along the Ohio River and helped with service projects in those ports.
Ralph Young, who helped plan the Paducah service project along with Melinda Winchester, said one focus of the Rotary Club’s service projects is helping the environment.
Clay Howerton, president of the Rotary Club of Paducah, said everyone is concerned about the environment and was happy to have Rotarians help with planting trees and reminding people not to put pollutants into the water.
“It’s an easy way to have fellowship and time together, and doing something that’s a service to the community. It’s a win for everybody, and we’re glad to do it,” Howerton said.
Young cited fellow Rotarian Bernie Strenecky as the overall coordinator behind the whole river service project. When the American Duchess ported, Mayor George Bray honored Strenecky by naming him a Duke of Paducah.
Jan Crawford, president of the Paducah Garden Club, said the club is celebrating its 100th anniversary of working on community projects in Paducah this year.
