When he earned the Patrick Lally Memorial Scholarship as a 2003 Paducah Tilghman High School graduate, Geco Ross said he wanted to be a high school principal.
Several years and a lot of hard work later, Ross is days away from his first tenure as a principal after serving as an assistant principal at the elementary and high school levels.
Ross comes to Paducah Middle School from Livingston Central High School, where he served as the assistant principal since 2018. He also served as the assistant principal at South Livingston Elementary School for the 2017-18 school year.
Ross came to South Livingston from McNabb Elementary where, as a history teacher, he earned the 2015 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year award issued by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Ross will take the reins at Paducah Middle on July 1, succeeding Allene Houston Jones.
“I’m extremely excited,” he said of the return to his hometown. “It’s a dream come true. I think that the timing is right, and I really, really anticipate good things coming to Paducah Middle School.”
Asked if there are any differences between being an administrator at the high school or elementary school level and the middle school level, Ross said, “Kids are kids. At the high school, I used some of the strategies that I used at the elementary school. I still have a candy jar, and I just have to get bigger bags.
“Kids want to be loved. Ultimately, they just want to know that you care about them, and they want structure. They want to know that you have their best interests at heart. One of education’s greatest and someone I look up to, Dr. Rita Pearson, said, ‘Children will not care about what you know until they know that you care.’ ”
Ross — who pronounces his first name “JEE-ko” — said he is proud of the path his life took thus far.
“I was a part of an inaugural class at Paducah Tilghman that took the first education courses at Murray State University while in high school,” he said. “Ultimately, that program was designed to train your own, and there were several of us that partook of that program: (Paducah school board member) Dr. (Felix) Akojie’s daughter, Temi, was one of them. Annie Paschall (Lester) was another.
“All of us ultimately continued with the goal of being an educator. I’m just fortunate to be one that is coming back home.”
Ross said his hiring “definitely sends a message to the community.”
“No. 1, you don’t have to be successful only by leaving,” he said. “You can be a success by being here in Paducah. And two, for the number of students who may struggle, they can see someone who has been through similar struggles and has walked a mile in their shoes and seeing on the other side that they can be successful.”
Superintendent Donald Shively, who chairs the school’s site-based decision-making council that made the decision to hire Ross, said Ross brought several positive aspects to the table.
“When you look at his experience not only within our district in multiple buildings but also his experience as an administrator, he brought a lot of the qualities that we were looking for,” he said. “His passion for children, his passion for the community of Paducah, an alumnus of not only Paducah Middle but of Paducah Tilghman and his excitement and vision of the school.
“We were looking for an effective communicator not only with children but also adults in our community partners and alumni. We are very fortunate that he is joining our team, and we are excited for what he’s going to bring not only to Paducah Middle School but the district and the Paducah community, too.”
