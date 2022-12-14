Rutter_MUG

Ross Rutter, a past city commissioner, pictured at approximately 50 years old when he announced his re-election campaign in a September 1931 edition of The Paducah Sun-Democrat.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

One Paducah city commissioner faced calls to resign 90 years ago.

Ross Rutter, born around 1886 in Hampton, moved to Paducah in 1905. He worked on the towboat Clyde in the early 1910s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In