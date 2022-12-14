One Paducah city commissioner faced calls to resign 90 years ago.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 9:06 am
One Paducah city commissioner faced calls to resign 90 years ago.
Ross Rutter, born around 1886 in Hampton, moved to Paducah in 1905. He worked on the towboat Clyde in the early 1910s.
For most of his adult life, he appeared in The Paducah Sun-Democrat — first as a local businessman in restaurant management. At his friends’ behest, he filed to run for city clerk in 1923 and won, serving until 1927.
Rutter became finance commissioner in 1928 before Paducah operated as a city-manager government. On Jan. 11, 1928, Rutter vowed in the paper, “I am going to try to collect more money than any other office ever collected for Paducah.”
On Aug. 9, 1931, Mayor Ernest F. Lackey asked commissioner Rutter to resign. The front-page story referenced an audit with a $1,425 shortage — some $27,400 for inflation — in Rutter’s office.
Rutter refused to resign. The Aug. 13 edition recounts an allegedly dramatic public hearing with a “crowded” commissioner’s chamber. At one point, Mayor Lackey refused to vacate the bench despite the judge’s objections.
The removal failed: Commissioner E. Rumsey Bradshaw voted no, speaking against “snap judgment.”
Rutter covered the loss out-of-pocket, and the media quieted. He announced his re-election campaign on Sept. 6, 1931, giving a rare direct quote on the incident.
“If there are any discrepancies in my accounts, they are errors of the head and not of the heart,” Rutter wrote. “I have been a citizen of Paducah since my early childhood, and I have tried to live and do and be the character of man that demands the respect and the confidence of the citizenry of the City.”
He won the primary and lost the general. Another audit in January 1932 showed an actual imbalance of $209. The paper quoted the audit saying Rutter “did not collect any amount he failed to turn over to the city.”
He ran again for commissioner in 1935, naming himself “one of the most popular men in Paducah.” He lost, but sat in several roles for the next 30 years, including McCracken County Justice of the Peace, second district.
In a 1943 social anecdotes section, he’s quoted chiding a local figure about their hernia operation: “We all get old, Fred!”
Rutter died in 1965 at Riverside Manor Nursing Home on North Third Street at 79 years old.
