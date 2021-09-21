BENTON — Rosie McLeod, 89, of Benton, Kentuckly passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2021 at her residence.
Rosie was born on July 11, 1932 in Graves County, Kentucky to the late Ted and Lethie Rule Mathis. Rosie enjoyed spending time watching Wheel of Fortune and completing puzzle books. She enjoyed traveling and fishing, and in the winter time travelled to Florida often with her friends and family. She was a member of Miller’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Rosie is survived by her daughter, Brenda Borders of Benton; her sister, Carrie Riley of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Christy Watkins and Shane Borders; seven great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie McLeod; two sisters, Betty Morefield and Jessie McLeod; her brother, James Reed; her great great grandson, Blake Borders; and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
A funeral service will take place Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Sizemore officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr are handling the arrangements.
