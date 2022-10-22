Rosemary is a wonderfully fragrant, attractive beneficial herb since the Greeks and Romans used it medicinally, both internal and external, as well as in culinary arts. According to Victorians, rosemary conveyed remembrance when used in bouquets.
Rosemary as a garden plant is easy to grow if environmental conditions are met. We are in hardiness zone 7, making it borderline for winter survival. The Mediterranean native loves warmth of full sun, moist, high humidity, air circulation, and well-drained soil. Preferred soil is sandy, it will survive in clay with some sand and peat added. My yard minimally meets rosemary’s requirements which means it lasts only a couple of years.
The solution was to grow rosemary in a terra cotta container. Placing rosemary in the kitchen by the sink(west-facing) provided required humidity, warmth, air circulation and it reminded me to rotate the container a quarter-turn each day. It is watered only when the top layer of soil is dry, about twice a month, when it is soaked in a deep container to completely wet the terra cotta, and drained.
Rosemary needs strong light even in the winter. It is recommended to place it in a south window or use a grow light. So far, my west-facing window is providing enough light.
Good air circulation will prevent mildew. If it should become infected, spray with an organic fungicide such as neem oil. Use organic only, as rosemary is meant to be used in cooking. It adds so much flavor to any dish.
Most dogs and cats are not drawn to rosemary’s strong fragrance and if nibbled, it will not harm them.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Cut Solomon seal to the ground, dig, and divide. If replanting, for a smooth cascading appearance, plant all facing the same direction. Composites fall blue aster and its invasive cousin white-flowered daisy-fleabane are in full bloom. Cut back biannual fleabane before it goes to seed, and remove either by pulling at the base of the stem or digging out. Both blue aster and fleabane will last as cut flowers for several days.
Houseplants — Bring Christmas aka Thanksgiving(notched leaf segments) cactus into bloom. Light and temperature control setting buds. Place in a dark room(ideally 16 hours) at 50-60 degrees temperature overnight for 8 days. Keep soil slightly damp. Misting occasionally will prevent bud drop. Easter cactus leaf segments are rounded.
Lawn — Leaf drop still is light enough that the leaf-blower can be used to vacuum leaves. Reverse the blower to, intake mode to chop leaves that will compost into the yard. Herbicides can be used effectively between 45 and 80 degrees for the last edging of the season.
Trees and shrubs — For winter protection, rake pine needles to mulch beds and around newly planted trees and shrubs. Pick full ripe and sweet persimmons before deer strip the trees. Continue to plant trees. For every standard size tree and shrub there are small and dwarf varieties for small yards. For fall color plant Japanese maples — red Bloodgood, yellow Coral Bark, and orange Autumn Moon; red smoke tree and crabapple; and yellow Hearts of Gold redbud and ginkgo.
Vegetables — Safely store fruit overwinter. To avoid rubbery root crops pack in slight damp sand. Store apples and potatoes in a dark, good air circulation location. Turnips and beets may be left in the ground until needed. Dispose of nibbled fruit that can rot and destroy the rest of the crop. Cut away any imperfections for immediate use.
EVENTS
Today, Huyck Farms, 3004 Cairo Rd, Paducah, 270-816-2412, huyckfarms.business.site
October weekends until the 30th, “A-Maize-ing”, A-Maize-ing Farms, 715 E. Broadway, Mayfield, 270-870-9707, funcornmaze.com.
Nov. 1, “Wreath for the Stars”, Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Ext. Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, 270-554-9529.
Nov. 2, “House Plants”, Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 12:15-12:45 p.m., $10 includes lunch. RSVP by October 31, 270-527-3385.
