Rosemary is a wonderfully fragrant, attractive beneficial herb since the Greeks and Romans used it medicinally, both internal and external, as well as in culinary arts. According to Victorians, rosemary conveyed remembrance when used in bouquets.

Rosemary as a garden plant is easy to grow if environmental conditions are met. We are in hardiness zone 7, making it borderline for winter survival. The Mediterranean native loves warmth of full sun, moist, high humidity, air circulation, and well-drained soil. Preferred soil is sandy, it will survive in clay with some sand and peat added. My yard minimally meets rosemary’s requirements which means it lasts only a couple of years.

