MURRAY — Murray and Calloway County said goodbye this week to a former mayor, school superintendent and university professor whose impact on the community was enormous, friends and colleagues said Tuesday.
Dr. Jack D. Rose most recently served one four-year term as the mayor of Murray, opting not to run for reelection in 2018. He died late Monday night at the age of 77, leaving behind his wife, Janice, and two sons, Jon and Andy. In an email to the Ledger & Times, Andy said his father died of complications following surgery to remove a tumor near his brain.
The information from the family said Rose was born in Murray in 1943 at his family’s home, a converted schoolhouse — quite an appropriate symbol for what was to come in his life. After graduating from Murray High School and Murray State University, he began his education career as a teacher at Greenville High School. He married Janice Collins on Thanksgiving Day 1968, and after earning his doctorate from Indiana University in 1971, he returned home to become a professor at Murray State.
Rose was hired in 1976 as the superintendent of the Calloway County School District, and he worked in that position for the next two decades. In 1991, the Calloway County Board of Education voted to name the high school football facility the Jack D. Rose Stadium in his honor. He retired from the school system in 1997 and briefly worked as the director of schools in Maury County, Tennessee.
In 1998, he returned to Murray to become the dean of Murray State’s College of Education. After stepping down from the post in 2003, he continued to serve as a professor by training new school administrators until 2014. During that time, he also served as the faculty representative on the Murray State Board of Regents.
Rose was elected mayor of Murray in 2014, and his term included overseeing the purchase and renovation of the current City Hall building and funding greater resources and pay for the Murray Police Department. He also advocated for the ordinance the city council passed that made Murray restaurants smoke-free.
Bob Rogers, who succeeded Rose as the mayor of Murray, said he knew Rose long before he moved to Murray himself to become the superintendent of the Murray Independent School District. Rogers said he first got to know Rose around 1990 when Rogers was the superintendent of Caldwell County Schools and Rose was at Calloway. He said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear that Rose had died, and he had spoken with him just a few weeks ago as he was getting ready for surgery.
“We were all sure that he would be home for Christmas and everything would go just fine, but unfortunately, he had some complications,” Rogers said. “Murray lost a very loyal and dedicated citizen who loved Murray and Calloway County probably second only to his Lord and his family. He certainly will be missed in our community. He was a very intelligent man and a very strong-willed man who tackled every challenge he was presented with. If he felt like there was something that was best for his school district or the university or the city, whatever role he was in, he would go after it. My prayers go out to Janice and the family.”
City Administrator Jim Osborne, who served under Rose during his tenure as mayor, added, “Murray and Calloway County and Murray State and the Commonwealth has lost a powerful advocate.”
“After his family, Dr. Jack Rose loved Murray, Calloway County and Murray State University,” Murray State President Bob Jackson said. “He made our community a better place, left an indelible mark and was an example for all of us. This community will miss him and his leadership of many years. We will keep Janice, Jon, Andy and their family members in our thoughts and prayers.”
Larry England was the speech and debate coach at Calloway County High School when Rose was the district’s superintendent, and he said they reconnected when Jack and Janice moved next door about a year ago. However, he said their friendship dates all the way back to when they both worked at Johnson’s Grocery in their youth.
“Jack was stocking and I was packing and stacking,” England said. “That was the first time that we met; there was about four years difference in our age, and he was in high school and I think at the time, I was in junior high working there afternoons and weekends.”
England lost track of Rose for a few years until he started graduate school at Murray State and had him for a professor.
“He was my teacher and just did an outstanding job,” England said. “It was a statistics class, and anyone who can make that class interesting has got to be a good teacher. And he did make it interesting because of his sense of humor and his laughter and sometimes, his really bad jokes!”
Years later, Rose started as superintendent for Calloway County Schools, and England went to him asking for the financial support the speech and debate team needed to compete not only at the state level, but at the national level as well. Like any other club or extracurricular activity, the team raised money for itself, but England said the team could not possibly have enjoyed the success it had without Rose’s strong support. He said that in one of the last conversations he had with Rose, he told him how much that support had meant, and Rose talked about why he had felt it was important.
“He wanted to find a program that he felt could take the school (to great heights),” England said. “Little did he know that we would get ranked as one of the top speech and debate teams in the nation. He said he just knew (we would be successful) after I sat down with him in his office (and explained how the team could reach the next level with support for out-of-state travel). We sold that citrus fruit every year and brought in a big chunk of money, but he made certain that we also got the financial support we needed from the board.”
England said Rose was also instrumental in working with him to start one of the first high school TV stations in Kentucky at CCHS in 1985. Rose told him an opportunity had come up to purchase TV production equipment that had been previously used at a short-lived local station. England said Rose negotiated buying about $300,000 worth of equipment for $10,000, and if it hadn’t been for that, England would have never used the TV production part of his college degree.
“I totally loved teaching TV production and still miss it to this day,” England said, later adding, “The man was a visionary. He had the vision and he would open the door for anyone (he thought could do the work).”
Johnny Bohannon said he moved to Murray in 1964 and first met Rose at church. He said he was the principal at North Calloway Elementary School when Rose was superintendent, and he continued to work with him when he worked in the district’s central office as the supervisor of instruction and later the assistant superintendent. Rose was also mayor when Bohannon served on the city council, a seat to which Bohannon was recently elected again.
The two have remained friends, and Bohannon said he and his wife would often meet with Jack and Janice for dinner. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said they would instead catch up by talking in their yard.
“He was a really great leader,” Bohannon said. “He was a smart man, really good in finance and building relationships with other agencies. In my estimation, he was a fine man and a gentleman and cared about people.”
Steven Hunter is the pastor of Glendale Road church of Christ, where the Roses have attended for years.
“If you had him on your side, you’d have no better advocate than Jack,” Hunter said, adding that his 18-year-old daughter, Bri, was saddened to hear the news of Rose’s death because he would often stop her and express his support while talking to her about her goals and aspirations. “He was a good cheerleader to have. … We would trade sarcastic jabs at each other, but he was just a very good guy and very supportive of me and my family. We were just so thankful for him and we’re going to miss him.”
Over the years, Rose was part of the Rotary Club of Murray, the Murray Lions Club, the Murray Family YMCA and the board of Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was a member of Kentucky’s Education Professional Standards Board and president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and in retirement, he served as a consultant to the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
Rose earned his bachelor’s degree at Murray State in 1965 and his master’s degree in 1967. In 2011, he and Janice endowed a scholarship at Murray State designated annually to a CCHS graduate, and they also recently underwrote the construction of two sculptures on campus honoring the university’s first president, John W. Carr, and the symbol of Murray State football, Racer One.
There will be a private family funeral, followed by a public memorial service at a date to be determined. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Jack & Janice Rose Honorary Scholarship at Murray State University.
