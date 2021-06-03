Rose Hill, the Lyon County Museum, will reopen for tours June 11, after being forced to discontinue tours last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until our season closing date, Oct. 10,” said Sally Whittington, president of the Lyon County Historical Society, the museum’s owner.
Tour hours are 1-4 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours last at least an hour. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children under 12.
Rose Hill is the magnificent 19th century mansion built in 1832 on a bluff high above the Cumberland River (now Lake Barkley) by Robert Livingston Cobb, grandfather of American humorist Irvin Shrewsbury Cobb.
The old mansion — the high priestess and oldest of buildings on the Cumberland River in Old Eddyville — has seen 189 years of history float by her front door, first on the river and now on Lake Barkley. Historians envision settlers, adventurers, gamblers and entertainers traveling aboard the steamboats plying the rivers between New Orleans and Nashville as pioneers watched from Rose Hill’s front porch.
Rose Hill houses artifacts, records, photographs, books, papers and furnishings that once belonged to the county’s earliest settlers, such as Matthew Lyon, his son Chittenden Lyon for whom the county is named, and the entourage of families Lyon brought with him when came here from Vermont in 1800.
Few rural communities have a museum that has the quality and quantity of artifacts that Rose Hill features or with the historic standing the building itself possesses. It also provides a major attraction for the many tourists who flock to the Lakeland yearly, and it’s a significant resource for schools to use in teaching local history.
