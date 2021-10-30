A large crowd of family and friends overflowed the parlor at Rose Hill recently as the room was named for the late Barbara Story.
Rose Hill is the Lyon County Museum owned and curated by the Lyon County Historical Society. Story was a charter member and organizer of the society in 1980. She died May 14 of this year. Her six children, several grandchildren and her 93-year-old husband, Jim Story, took part in the ceremony. And Lyon County’s official historian, Odell Walker, gave the invocation and gave thanks for Story’s work.
“God loves Rose Hill,” said Sally Whittington, historical society president, in opening the ceremony, a sentiment she has repeated many times. “… It’s still one of the greatest instruments that God ever used to pull together this historical society, this museum and the artifacts. The warmth we feel here now is Barbara Story. I was not fortunate enough to ever work with her. I was busy teaching school when she was doing this, but when I started hanging around here, I began hearing the most glorious tales about her. If Barbara saw a bare space in the wall, she just went shopping.
“One of my very favorite pictures is of her standing out there on the steps in full regalia with Dale White and several of the other ladies and they were guiding tours. She truly was used by God — her talents, her interests, her charm to establish this. We literally would not be here in this facility had it not been for her interest and her care.”
Margaret Story McQuigg, one of Barbara’s four daughters, thanked the society and the audience and spoke emotionally about her mother’s life and legacy saying: “Barbara Ann Owens Story was a very special lady. I’ve often quipped that this place was almost like her seventh child,” McQuigg said. “She spent so much time and cherished it, and even though she isn’t physically with us today … I believe she is here with us in spirit. ... So many of the old guarde who started the society and saved Rose Hill from demolition are gone. But we are so glad to have our Lyon County historian extraordinaire, Odell Walker, here with us today.”
She cited former Eddyville Mayor Jerry Peek, an early museum supporter, and retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham and his wife, Paula. “We would be sitting in a parking lot here today if not for Justice Bill and Paula Cunningham because of their efforts in state government to save this historic home and these properties from demolition,” McQuigg said. Bill Cunningham did the legal work of incorporating the historical society and serving as its first president. McQuigg also cited several others who have supported the museum through the years, including society members and former caretakers, Jim and Charlotte Atchison, who moved away to be closer to family. “Mother would be overjoyed to see that their vision has continued,” she said.
She called attention to several antique pieces of furniture donated by Jim and Barbara Story and featured in the parlor, noting that her father was sitting in one piece of a five-piece set — chairs, couch and table. Jim Story acquired the set from his sister. “This furniture is made with no nails,” McQuigg said. “It was in pieces when Daddy got it, but Mother said, ‘I want that furniture Jim,’ and he got it for her, and it was lovingly restored by Frank and Donna Buchanan. It was well done because all six of us children remember climbing and playing on it for years.”
There were only 12 complete sets of the French parlor set known to exist when Jim Story acquired it for his wife, and one set was in Miss Kitty’s parlor in the 1955-75 television show, “Gunsmoke.” McQuigg also pointed to an antique whale-oil lamp her mother had acquired from a friend. Whale oil lamps were “in homes that were more affluent because the whale oil burned more cleanly and efficiently,” she said. Two other donations were a drop leaf-table on which was displayed a fourth-generation family owned silver tea set on which McQuiqq had labored to polish to a high shine.
Barbara Story came to her love of history through the historic legacy of her parents and grandparents, her daughter said, noting that her grandparents were involved in the preservation of Whitehaven as a welcome center for travelers in Paducah. That preservation also took place in the early 1980s.
Jim Story’s former administrative assistant Carol Fonseca, spoke briefly and read an old newspaper article about Barbara’s service to the society at Rose Hill. Dolly Murphy wrote the article for the newspaper when Barbara story passed gavel to her successor. “This is a quote from Miss Dolly: ‘Barbara Story has been untiring and dedicated to the museum and has donated hundreds of hours of time and talent hoping the museum achieves its goals. Since the museum opened in 1988, she has planned and executed all the opening day special events, plus dozens of other specials. She has recruited and supervised the tour guides, worked with the exhibit committee to plan and improve the displays and has been cooperative and amenable to suggestions. She has supervised the housekeeping of the building and grounds and can often be observed singing as she cleans. One of her greatest assets to us has been as a public relations person. She has given hundreds of tours by appointment and her gracious hospitality and more.’ ”
Several others also spoke briefly of their memories and having worked with Story or having their lives impacted by her kindness and acts of love for other people.
