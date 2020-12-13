MATTOON, Ill. — Rosalie Harris, loving and devoted wife and mother of three children, died surrounded and comforted by her family on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the age of 62.
Rosalie was born on June 21, 1958, in Mattoon, Illinois, to George and Joyce Hensley. She married Norris Ramage on May 12, 1993, and together they raised their daughter, Jayme Ramage, their son, Jacob Ramage, and Rosalie’s son, Damon Harris. Rosalie had a talent and passion for gardening that gave her much enjoyment throughout her life. She loved living in the country and using her skills as a gardener to provide for her family.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Norris Ramage; her mother, Joyce Hensley; her son, Damon Harris and his wife, Tanna Konemann; her son Jacob Ramage; her daughter, Jayme Ramage; her grandson, Kelby Shuecraft; sisters, Joanne Houser, Julie Shupe, Tammy Cain and Catina Ratliff.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her father, George Hensley; her sister, Jeanne Drummond; and her grandparents.
Per her wishes, Rosalie will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
