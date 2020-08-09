Rosa Nell Caldwell, 89, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She was a lifetime member of Second Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which was later renamed Enoch Chapel. She served as a deaconess, usher, Sunday school teacher and Mother of the church. She was a graduate of the former Lincoln High School and West Kentucky Vocational and Technical College in cosmetology.
She is survived by four daughters, Rosalind Caldwell, Lydia Hill, Betty Hill and Daphne Rouse, all of Paducah; two sons, Mark Johnson and Anthony Hill, both of Paducah; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Earnestine Carter of Paducah; two brothers, Tibzell Hill Jr. and Harold Hill, both of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Caldwell; a daughter, Fredricka Caldwell; and a brother. Her parents were Tibzell Hill Sr. and Ruby Lee Crossland Hill.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery. The Rev. Raynarldo Henderson will officiate.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy at pettusrowlandfh.com.
