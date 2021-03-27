Rookie officers eager to protect and serve

MAYFIELD — Change is an unavoidable fact of life in any line of work. This also holds true for law enforcement as officers consider retirement or leave for other reasons. However, local residents can sleep well knowing that Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince will have a hand in deciding on the next generation of law enforcement.
Throughout this past year, Kent has said the pandemic created a large barrier for hiring new officers. The law enforcement training academy in Richmond, Kentucky had canceled classes for much of 2020, effectively freezing the hiring process. But once classes resumed, Kent wasted no time in getting two of his cadets, Jose Roman Jr. and Seth Crane, sent for their 20-week training period.
Jasper Mundy, of Glasgow, is currently riding along with seasoned officers, but he’s the next cadet in line to attend the academy.
Mundy started working in corrections at the Barren County Jail for a little more than a year before making his way to Mayfield with his girlfriend. He then worked at the Graves County Jail, all the while applying to several nearby law enforcement agencies.
Kent called him for an interview and since June 2020, Mundy had been hitting the streets to get acclimated to the role. While he was not technically hired, that changed when Kent called him once more in November and offered him a position.
“I was happy. I couldn’t wait to let my family know,” Mundy recalled. “They’ve known for a long time that this is what I’ve wanted to do, and actually hearing him give me that job offer just made my day. I was looking forward to this for a long time.”
He will leave for the academy on April 25, just two days after he turns 23 years old. He will graduate by September. After graduation, he will then have at least 11 more weeks of supervised police work before taking his own calls.
“As the cadet demonstrates competency, the veteran officer permits the cadet to take more of a leading role during call responses. Ultimately, when the cadet is ready to autonomously patrol, he is promoted to officer rank and begins working on one of our shifts,” Kent said.
Across the court square, two fresh-faced Graves County Sheriff’s deputies, Ben Doran and Peyton Jackson, are also eagerly awaiting their time at the academy, though they aren’t scheduled to attend until two months later.
A Graves County native and a 10-year volunteer at the Sedalia Volunteer Fire Department, Doran said he always wanted to become a deputy at the local sheriff’s office and was ecstatic to receive the call from Prince last year.
“It was awesome. It was like a lifelong dream finally starting to fall into place for me,” Doran said.
So far, he said it’s been fairly quiet since he and Jackson became sworn peace officers earlier this year. Sometimes they worked court security. One two-week period saw them filling in at the courthouse when two bailiffs were out for classes. Other times they participated in inmate transports between various facilities.
What Doran looks forward to most, however, is being able to help residents in their times of need.
“Just being there for people when it’s possibly the worst day of their lives,” Doran said.
Jackson is from neighboring Marshall County and, like Mundy, is only 22-years-old. However, he has four years of military service under his belt that may come in handy as he and Doran work lock and step toward being autonomous deputies.
With the support of his family, Jackson had already signed at 17 to join the military. A week after graduating from Marshall County High School, he was in the Army.
Though he had the idea in his head to be in law enforcement since middle school, it wasn’t until his father, Joe, called Prince last year about a job at the sheriff’s office. Now, he feels it’s the perfect fit for him.
“So, I transitioned out of military and there wasn’t a lot of things that gave me, I guess, the thrill or excitement that law enforcement did,” Jackson said.
His four years of service could also give him an edge, he added.
Mundy and his fellow cadets at MPD won’t have true police powers until after they graduate from the academy. Kent said this is a discretionary measure on the part of the MPD.
By contrast, Doran and Jackson are already sworn peace officers and can technically carry out arrests or other “enforcement action,” Hayden said. However, he noted they can only do so under the direct and “strict supervision of academy trained personnel.” Nevertheless, he feels his new deputies are well on their way to becoming fine officers.
“I feel that we, as a law enforcement agency, have a duty and responsibility to screen out applicants as thoroughly as possible, as those hired will be given a huge responsibility,” the sheriff said. “They will become mentors to our youth, stewards of our community’s values and beliefs, advocates of victims of crime, and so much more. These two deputies, we believe, fit these requirements and hopefully with training provided will have a successful career in these tough times.”
Doran and Jackson both start at the academy on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.