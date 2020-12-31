GRANTSBURG, Ill. — Ronda Kay Walker, 67, of rural Grantsburg and a native of Benton Harbor, Michigan, died at 11:38 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her father, Ronald Beilman of Berrien Center, Michigan; her husband, Steve Walker of Vienna; three children, Kara Youngblood of Sodus, Michigan, Jake Griffin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Travis Walker of Metropolis; seven grandchildren; and three siblings, Valerie Critzer of Eau Claire, Michigan, Frank Beilman of Niles, Michigan, and Amy Petrasek of Lawrence, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Grant Beilman; an infant granddaughter; and a sister.
A memorial celebration will be conducted from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home.
Memorials may be made to Eagle House Ministries, 3590 State Route 37 North, Buncombe, IL 62912.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
