Ronald Wayne Collins, 76, of Cunningham, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Ronald was born on February 6, 1944 in Madison, Wisconsin, to the late Clarence “Pete” Collins and Virginia Ruth Williams Collins. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cunningham. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a process engineer at Ingersoll-Rand.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beverly Collins; one daughter, Jennifer Collins of Bardwell; one son, Brian Collins of Pleasant View, TN; one sister, Linda Gooch of Hornbeak, TN; one brother, Jerry Collins (Priscilla) of Plymouth, Michigan; three grandchildren, Anna Collins, Gavin Collins and Jaila Noonan.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Jackie McIntosh, and his parents.
A private family visitation and graveside service will be held with Bro. Tim Harvey officiating. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN. 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
