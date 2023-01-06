PADNWS-01-06-23 ROLLER RINK - PHOTO

Brandon Crotzer and Amara Crotzer, 7, skate around the rink at an open skate session Wednesday evening at Kingsway Skateland. The Paducah roller rink is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business on Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

From the days of disco and bell-bottoms to today, Kingsway Skateland, under the ownership of the Markgraf family for the rink’s entire history, has seen the joy roller skating has brought to area residents and families for decades. Kingsway Skateland first opened its doors in 1973 and has been a solace for local “rink rats” ever since.

For one night only, Kingsway Skateland in Paducah is bringing back the atmosphere from the rink’s opening days 50 years ago — including its opening night prices. Guests are invited to skate to the tunes of the 70’s at Kingsway Skateland’s 50th Anniversary celebration and reunion on Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m., where admission for skaters is $1 and skate rentals are 50 cents.

