From the days of disco and bell-bottoms to today, Kingsway Skateland, under the ownership of the Markgraf family for the rink’s entire history, has seen the joy roller skating has brought to area residents and families for decades. Kingsway Skateland first opened its doors in 1973 and has been a solace for local “rink rats” ever since.
For one night only, Kingsway Skateland in Paducah is bringing back the atmosphere from the rink’s opening days 50 years ago — including its opening night prices. Guests are invited to skate to the tunes of the 70’s at Kingsway Skateland’s 50th Anniversary celebration and reunion on Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m., where admission for skaters is $1 and skate rentals are 50 cents.
Anthony and Connie Markgraf first opened Kingsway Skateland in January of 1973. The couple moved to Paducah with a newborn baby to open Kingsway Skateland after Anthony helped Connie’s uncle, who also owned a roller skating supply business, build a roller skating rink in Cape Girardeau. Anthony managed the operations of the roller skating rink until his death in 2009, while Connie helped with the bookkeeping and other behind-the-scenes activities.
“To be able to keep something open like that for 50 years, and being in the same family, I think it’s a pretty good feat. I feel like we’ve always tried to give back to the community too with it, because we’ve ran skate-a-thons of all different kinds,” Connie Markgraf said.
When Kingsway Skateland opened in 1973, it was a popular time for roller skating, Markgraf said.
“The 70s were a really hot time for roller skating, and I think disco did that as much as anything. The music in the 70s, 80s, even 90s had a lot of good skating music,” Markgraf said. “I think that was a lot of the draw was that they could come in, and you could almost dance on skates if you had a lot of rhythm.”
Markgraf said in the roller skating business, people have noticed the popularity of the sport tends to come and go in seven-year cycles. Even so, Kingsway Skateland continues to attract skaters of all ages for different activities, from open skate sessions and theme nights to birthday parties and roller derby sessions.
Anthony was not much of a roller skater himself, but his wife Connie said he was determined to make this business work and own his own successful business.
When her husband died in 2009, Connie was left wondering what she was going to do. She had a career as an X-Ray technician outside of the roller rink, and most of her involvement with Kingsland Skateway had been behind the scenes.
Although her parents owned a roller rink for part of her childhood and her uncle owned a roller skate equipment company, she had never been the one in charge of day-to-day operations at a rink, and, unlike her husband, she had no experience with promotions.
It was a struggle, but she was determined to keep the business going and maintain her husband’s legacy at the rink with the assistance of managers and assistant managers.
“There’s a lot of pride there, that he put all that time in there, and … that he made it to where it lasted, and we could still be running it today. It means a lot to us. It’s our life,” Markgraf said.
Markgraf and longtime Kingsway manager Sandra Hall put together Saturday’s anniversary event to encourage people to come enjoy what the rink has to offer, and also to reunite folks who used to skate at the rink during its early days.
Many local teens, including Anthony and Connie’s three children, have also had their first job experiences at Kingsland, Markgraf said. The skating rink has even employed the children of several former employees over the years. Many former skating rink workers have brought their children, or even grandchildren, back to Kingsway Skateland over the years.
It is all part of the family environment Kingsway Skateland strives to maintain, as the rink embodies the Markgraf family legacy.
