BEAVER DAM — At 11:05 a.m. last Wednesday, employees of Western Kentucky Distilling Co. rolled a 100-pound white oak barrel up a ramp and lined the bunghole up with a spout hanging from the ceiling so 53 gallons of bourbon could fill it.
And a couple of minutes later, JD Edwards, the distillery’s president, hammered a bung into the hole sealing it for its journey to a rickhouse next door and at least four years of aging.
The bourbon increased the barrel’s weight to 500 pounds. With that, production of bourbon at the state’s second-largest Kentucky-owned distillery — after Heaven Hill — began.
Jacob Call, master distiller and an owner, said Western Kentucky Distilling would fill 350 barrels Wednesday and continue operating around the clock every day, filling 50,000 barrels of bourbon and rye by this time next year.
Most days will see 150 barrels filled, he said.
The words “Barrel #1” were stamped on the barrelhead that was signed by all the team members.
Call said he’s not sure if the bourbon inside will eventually be sold as a single-barrel bourbon or not.
This bourbon has a mashbill of 70% Kentucky corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley. It went into the barrel at 120 proof.
Western Kentucky Distilling doesn’t yet have a brand name for its bourbon.
But Call said the company is also making whiskey for other companies.
And it has already sold out its anticipated inventory for the next two years, Edwards said.
Call said 50% of bourbon’s flavor comes from the barrels, which now cost more than $300 each.
Distillers use barrels that have been charred inside for between 15 and 55 seconds.
Western Kentucky Distilling bought barrels with a Level 4 char — the highest level. The longer a barrel has been charred, the deeper the color and the more spicy the flavor of the bourbon. There’s also more of a smoky flavor.
Call said distilling started last week.
One rickhouse is open now and a second should be ready in October.
Call said there’s room for 15 to 16 rickhouses — warehouses — on the 81-acre property.
A grand opening for the public is set for September. And the company is planning to have a visitor center open next year.
Call said they can’t legally sell bourbon on-site now, but they’re working toward it.
Call said the distillery only broke ground nine months ago. Partners in the 25,000-square-foot distillery are Call, Edwards, Michael King and Tetterton Couch OZ Fund of Nicholasville.
Call’s family has been making whiskey in Kentucky for eight generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.