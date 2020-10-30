Roger Leason Kellner, 93, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Yonkers, New York, on January 27, 1927, to the late Julius and Marion Kellner. He was a graduate of Boston University School of Management with a B.S. degree in Business Management. He was an officer and manager of Bradshaw & Weil Marine Agency until his retirement.
Mr. Kellner was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, serving as Senior Warden and in several other capacities. He was a 68 year Mason and Past Master of Dover Lodge A.F. and A.M., Plain City Lodge F. & A.M., Paducah York Rite Chapter, Council and Commandery; 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry; The Royal Order of Scotland; a member and Past Potentate of Rizpah Shriners; emeritus board member Shriners Hospital for Children — Lexington; emeritus representative Shriners Hospital for Children (Colo. Corp); charter member Shrine Treasurers Association; Past President Paducah Shrine Club; Marshall County Shrine Club; Sons of the American Revolution; Past Chair of West Kentucky Easter Seals; Rotary Club of Paducah; International Propeller Club and Past President of the Paducah Propeller Club; He was also Emeritus Board Member of the River Discovery Center; an AARP Tax Aide volunteer counselor for many years; a volunteer and board member of the original Paducah Blood Bank program; and organized several screening clinics for crippled children in Madisonville and Paducah.
He is survived by his daughter, Rogene Kellner Stone (Charles) of Acworth, Georgia; his son, David Howard Kellner (Donna) of North Bennington, Vermont; two grandchildren, Eliah Wade Phillips (Dorothy) of Acworth, Georgia and Margaretta Irene Walker (Jason) of Clinton, Illinois; and three great-grandchildren, Nathan Alexander Walker, Dominick Duane Walker and Jeannette Irene Walker.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jeannette Moore Kellner; his parents; one sister, Marion Kellner Shaw; and one brother, David A. Kellner.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Masonic Rites will be held at 5:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 or Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of Covid-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
