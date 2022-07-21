While muralist Robert Dafford and other Dafford Murals artists have been working to complete a 10-panel train-centric mural, artist Herb Roe, who has worked closely with Dafford over the years, has been stationed a couple of blocks down touching up and restoring some of the murals to their original glory.
Roe has been working on the Paducah Wall to Wall Murals since the project first started, and has returned to Paducah every year since the mural project began to help create and restore the floodwall murals.
While he primarily works as a canvas painter these days, Roe spent much of his early adulthood traveling around the world with Dafford as part of the Dafford Murals team.
The two artists first met in 1993 while Dafford was working on a mural project in Portsmouth, Ohio, which happened to be Roe’s hometown. Roe, who had just completed his freshman year at Columbus College of Art and Design, was in need of a summer job. Thus was the beginning of Roe’s 15-year apprenticeship with Dafford, spending about 10 to 11 years worth of traveling on the road completing different mural projects.
Roe quickly formed personal connections in Paducah, even living in Paducah for a couple of years while working on the mural project.
“Paducah was always a little bit more my baby than the other towns,” Roe said.
Dafford said while Roe’s artistic style differs from his ownw, Roe picked up Dafford’s methods and style quickly, has worked hard over the years to create complex murals that keep with the Dafford Murals style, in addition to developing his own style.
“It’s been great working with him all these years,” Dafford said. “I’m glad we have a reunion [in Paducah] every June, we get to work together for a month or two every year restoring those pictures, and I always like that.”
Dafford Murals came to Paducah three years later to start on the Paducah Wall to Wall mural project. Throughout the years, Roe found himself connecting with the city of Paducah and its residents, and staying in Paducah for some time when he was not globetrotting with other Dafford Murals artists.
As the Paducah Wall to Wall Murals expanded beyond one block on Water Street, Dafford, who was also working on several other floodwall projects around the country, eventually entrusted Roe with researching and taking the lead on some other murals as the project expanded. Roe said the artists still focused on keeping the “Dafford Mural style” flowing through all of the murals to keep a consistent look throughout the project.
One of the murals Roe highlighted was a mural depicting the Kincaid Mounds, which were once home to Native Americans of the Mississippian culture. Unlike most of the other historical murals he worked on, Roe had no photo or historical painting to go off of to depict the mounds. Instead, Roe dived into archeological research and created a digital 3-D model to have an idea for the mural about what the Kincaid Mounds may have looked like.
Roe has returned to Paducah every year for over 10 years and spends between six and 10 weeks focusing on retouching the historical murals and making sure the murals last for years to come.
There are challenging aspects of Paducah’s floodwall that the artists have to take into account when painting and touching up the murals. Dafford said Paducah’s floodwall is the hottest wall his crew has worked on, with the wall reaching temperatures of around 110 degrees during the summer.
The hot temperatures make the paint dry too fast, affecting the quality of the mural, Dafford said, which means the crew can only work at certain hours of the day when the wall temperature is cooler.
Additionally, Roe said because of the direction the floodwall murals face, the murals are exposed to direct UV light from around noon until the sun sets, which makes the paint colors on the murals fade over time.
To combat this, Roe applies paint in bold, heavy coats to create bold colors that will hold up more over time. Additionally, a clear coat is applied to help extend the life of the murals, slow down the color fading process and slow down the deterioration brought on by the elements.
Many of the floodwall details include small portrait-like details, which can fade over time. Roe said when restoring murals, he uses reference pictures to paint over the existing mural with a thick blocks of paint, then goes back and adds the smaller details once the larger painted sections dry.
“The trick is making sure you get everything put back in,” Roe joked.
While he works primarily out of Lafayette, Louisiana, Roe said he looks forward to coming to Paducah every year, visiting his Paducah friends and his daughter who lives nearby, and keeping up with the art project he’s been with since the beginning.
“It’s nice to keep the project going and keeping it looking good. I had so many years invested in it from when we actually did the painting that it’s nice to make sure they keep lasting,” Roe said.
