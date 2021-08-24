BENTON — Tickets are on sale for the Lone Star Rodeo to be held at H.H. Lovett Park on Aug. 27-28. The two-day rodeo will feature sanctioned contest events and kids events. Kids events begin before the 8 p.m. rodeo.
The rodeo will be a fundraiser for The Benton Partnership, an organization of local citizens and leaders working together toward the revitalization of downtown Benton.
“Myself and the rest of the Benton Partnership were looking for new events to bring to the area and we all agreed that a rodeo might be a nice addition to the current events that we already have. It was something new and exciting for the community,” said Elena Blevins, chair of The Benton Partnership and executive director of the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Blevins said rodeos used to be held regularly at H.H. Lovett, but it has been 20-30 years since the last one.
Sanctioned events at this year’s rodeo include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, cowgirls breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and Brahma bull riding.
Kids events will begin at 7 p.m. and include best dressed cowboy and cowgirl contest for kids 10 and under, gold rush for kids 10 and under, four-time rodeo clown and barrelman of the year Mike Wentworth, and “death defying” chuckwagon races.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate, at Benton City Hall or online at www.lonestarrodeocompany.com. The rodeo is produced by the Fowlkes family from Crofton. For more information call 270-269-9000.
