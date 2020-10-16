Impassioned citizens have planned a pair of Rock The Vote drive-by block parties for the next two Saturdays, according to a release sent out Thursday by Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless.
Now that the deadline for voter registration has passed, the group is working to encourage people to actually get out and use their right to vote.
The event will take place 1-3 p.m. this Saturday at Big Ed’s in downtown Paducah and the same time on Oct. 24 at the W.C. Young Center.
A live DJ, balloons and excitement will greet drivers as they pull through the block party. A team of volunteers will be cooking hot dogs and handing out “commit to vote” cards for voters to make their plan for when and where they will vote.
For more information, contact Andiamo White at 270-519-0972.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.