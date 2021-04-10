CALVERT CITY — After months of waiting, Mrs. Kentucky Kim Robinson finally got to take the stage in the Mrs. America pageant in Las Vegas.
Due to COVID-19, the pageant had been delayed three times since October 2020 and was finally held March 18-28 at the Westgate Hotel.
After a year of the pandemic, Calvert City’s Robinson enjoyed being around other people again. “I think each one of us probably made that comment. This is the first time we have been around that many people, all at a gathered event, able to gather and meeting new people. That was the coolest part for me,” she said.
“After a year of being isolated and social distancing, just to be able to come together and have a new friend from every corner of the United States there,” Robinson added. “That’s really cool.”
The pageant consisted of 50% interviews, 25% evening gown and 25% physical fitness and swimsuit. The interviews were held round-robin style with five minutes being spent with five different interviewers. Daytime hours consisted of continuous rehearsals, and evening hours consisted of dinners and events.
The preliminary and final competition were streamed live online and held on the same day to contain the audience due to COVID. The final competition began with an opening dance number. Robinson was escorted onto the stage by her husband, Andy. Her mother, father and a cousin were also in attendance.
After the dance number, contestants took the stage in their “state” costumes.
“I was a jockey, which was really fun,” Robinson said. Her costume included a pink and black top with rhinestones, white leggings, black riding boots and a horse on a stick. While not part of the overall score, judges do recognize categories such as best costume, most creative and most whimsical.
Contestants are then immediately cut to the top 15, which Robinson did not make. That group was then cut to the top six, then the top three and then a winner was chosen.
“I got the best roommate, Mrs. Texas Brooklyn Rivera, and she ended up winning Mrs. America,” Robinson revealed. “She was so sweet. We have so much in common, so I could not have asked for a better roommate, and it was a random pick.”
Robinson said preparation for the competition was a marathon with the competition being pushed back so many times.
“I tried to prepare for every area of the competition. My goal was to leave no stone unturned,” she said. “So for physical fitness, I take care of that myself running a gym. That comes natural to me and is something that I enjoy. And then interviews, since it’s 50%, I made sure to work with quite a few interview coaches.”
Coaches included three former Miss Americas and two former Miss USAs. She participated in two mock interviews weekly with coach Levi Roseman. She also spent a weekend in February in Columbus, Georgia, working with an interview coach and walking coach.
Robinson was crowned Mrs. Kentucky in August and since that time has been spreading awareness of her platform, “Defying Disabilities.”
“I’ve done a lot of stuff locally, and then across the state as well. It’s been a hard year though because of COVID. A lot of things have been virtual, so the in-person stuff I’m really thankful for because it’s been a really odd year,” she said.
The day after returning from Las Vegas, Robinson read a book via Zoom to the first grade classes at Central Elementary School. “They had a lot of questions. I think they asked me more questions than my judges at Mrs. America,” she said.
As part of her platform, she has partnered with the National Inclusion Project. “We are doing a Move to Include challenge which we are hoping to hold one here, but all across the United States in June we’re challenging other gyms to including anything from a dance-a-thon, a cycling class, whatever to raise money for inclusion, and the winning location will receive inclusion training for a local summer camp,” she said.
Robinson plans to finish out the rest of her year as Mrs. Kentucky with as many in-person and virtual appearances as possible. The next Mrs. Kentucky competition date hasn’t been set yet, but will be held sometime in the fall when a venue is available.
“I’m not one to chase after various titles. My goal was Mrs. Kentucky, and I wanted to make the most of this year. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’m happy with what I accomplished, especially in the year of COVID,” she said.
During the competition, Robinson said she could feel the love from back home.
“The thing I was blown away with was the support back home. I’m so grateful for that. Even though I was in Las Vegas quite a few states away, I felt the love and the support and the encouragement all the way back home from Marshall County. So that meant a lot. It really meant a lot,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.