The American robin, Turdus migratorius, is one of our most common and favorite songbirds. We see birds of this species throughout the warm season, they being so very prominent on maintained grassy areas like our lawns.

Then, as colder weather ensues in fall, we anticipate that robins will reflect their official species name, migratorius, and lurch off southward in migration, only to show up back here months later as their reputation honors them as harbingers of spring.

