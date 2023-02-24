The American robin, Turdus migratorius, is one of our most common and favorite songbirds. We see birds of this species throughout the warm season, they being so very prominent on maintained grassy areas like our lawns.
Then, as colder weather ensues in fall, we anticipate that robins will reflect their official species name, migratorius, and lurch off southward in migration, only to show up back here months later as their reputation honors them as harbingers of spring.
The fact is, robins are migratory, but many remain in their nesting range year-round. That is especially true for those that spend their reproductive spring/summer period in habitats that are more southerly and typically have somewhat milder winters.
Even where “local” robins migrate, it is common for them to be replaced during fall and winter by migrants from more northerly ranges where winters are more severe.
Robins are abundant and widely distributed over most of North America. They also are common and present year-round over virtually all the continental United States. One has to get up around the Canadian border and beyond before getting to the northern ranges where robins disappear in winter.
Everybody (I hope) knows the robin when you see it. This avian critter is up to about 11 inches long with a wingspan that stretches to near 16 inches in flight. The robin is a bit larger, seemingly a little fatter, than most songbirds.
Plumage alone gives the robin quick recognition. It is brownish gray over its upper body and head, but its breast and underbelly are a warm, rusty orange color. Cultural recognition tells us that these birds that come bob, bob, bobbin’ along are red, red robins. Sorry to chide the lyrics, but these more accurately are orange, orange robins.
The reason they are so familiar in warm weather is that spring through early fall, robins’ diet is chiefly earthworms and other insects that they find by hopping around in short-grass areas like mowed lawns.
Robins are a species that seems to tolerate nearby human presence better than many other birds, especially when robins are finding plenty of juicy worms in the yards around people’s homes and businesses. They’re not really friendly as such, but they aren’t as spooky as some other bird species, and that willingness to proximity endears them to us.
But we begin to miss robins when the seasonal chill sets in, and people have the tendency to write them off as having departed for some sunny southern winter refuge. At this latitude, that’s not necessarily so.
Robins may vanish from our yards, but that’s because their wormy and buggy food sources also disappear with the colder conditions. That’s when robins turn to another major food source, which is fruit. Berries, including a variety of berries that might not seem so fruity to us, draw them away from open grassy areas and into thickets and woods.
Wooded areas are attractive to robins for roosting purposes, but over late fall and winter, these rusty-bellied birds find more of what they need there to keep themselves fed, too. That goes far to explain why robins that are still in your general neighborhood don’t show up in the yard where they were regularly last summer.
Meanwhile, robins that are migrating from more northerly ranges are surprisingly gregarious. Birds of that particular feather apparently merge with others of their kind when they are nudged southward in migration by a combination of winter weather and instinct.
It is common to encounter flocks of migrating robins that number in the dozens or even in the hundreds. Ornithology authorities say flocks of robins from norther tiers heading for milder southern conditions sometimes can grow into the thousands, rivaling the masses of blackbirds that are often seen.
If that seems like inflated robin numbers, reconsider that they are an abundant species all across the continent. They are flourishing in mankind’s developed America as well as in more natural, rural areas.
They are big on reproduction, too, mated pairs typically producing two or three nestings each spring/summer. Each one usually results in four eggs that are incubated into quadruplet hatchlings.
Indeed, if robin chicks and even adults didn’t have a high mortality rate, we likely would be up to our eyeballs in robins. In this respect, robins and mourning doves have some parallels, but to the contrary, robins are fully protected and incur no hunter harvest as do doves. (That might example how little impact regulated hunting has on species.)
I heard someone remark recently about seeing their first robin in some time, designating that one as that person’s first robin of spring. I’m guessing that observer just happened to be coming or going or looking out the window at the right time to see a robin in the yard.
If you’re outdoors much this time of year, however, it is likely that robins are going to be visible often. One robin doesn’t merit much fanfare.
There was a flurry of activity near my abode a while back when I had occasion to see what might have been called about the first 30 robins of spring. That’s not valid, of course, because it didn’t take into account all the birds around here that didn’t catch my attention.
Robins are full-timers hereabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.