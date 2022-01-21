Roberts wants to turn up the heat in the field of welding

Kyler Roberts, a senior at Marshall County High School, has been playing football since he was in the second grade. Now, he has latched onto another long-term field of study that could provide a meaningful career after graduation.
Roberts is in his fourth year of study in the welding program at the Marshall County Technical Center, and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Roberts said he has always had a fascination with heat and how it works.
“When I saw welding (as a field of study as a freshman) and I finally understood it, I liked it so much more because I’m dealing with hot things,” he said. “It was just a lot more interesting to me than carpentry or electricity.
“In class — I wouldn’t say that we get to do our own thing, but we get to do cool things and watch our progress.”
Roberts said his progress became apparent during his first couple of years of study.
“At first, I was not that good as a welder,” he said. “Within a matter of a year and a half, I had a lot of things I was almost certified in. It’s just taught me a lot.”
Roberts has developed a talent in several areas and styles of welding, including horizontal stack, vertical and using 6010 and 7018 welding rods.
“I plan on getting job — I’m looking at Vulcan Materials (in Grand Rivers),” he said. “I’ve heard good things about them. I’d like to be a welder out there or get into a union.”
Roberts’ welding instructor, Steven Freeman, said Roberts hasn’t completed certification in many areas because he is always working on projects.
“He’s one of those kids; I can trust him,” Freeman said. “So, I’ll put him on projects, and I know he’ll cut the pieces to the right length. He’s going to pack the things together like I ask him to.
“This semester, he’s co-oping, and he co-oped last semester, so we’re going to concentrate on his certifications this time around. He’ll be in our (SkillsUSA) contests as well.”
Freeman added that Roberts has also taken courses in carpentry.
Freeman said some of the projects Roberts has been working on include trailers and gates as well as projects for the custodial staff.
“His fabrication skills are where he really shines,” Freeman said. “I think that goes hand-in-hand with the carpentry program as well. Everything over there needs to be exact with the measurements, and that carries over here. That shows his work ethic as well.”
Roberts works at Air-Tite Insulation in Reidland. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, golfing and being with friends.
Roberts is the son of Shaun and Kristen Roberts of Benton.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School, where it is located.
Along with welding, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing and web page design.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
