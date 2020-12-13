Robert E. Gilbert Jr., age 66, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family at his side, Friday, December 11, 2020. Robert attended the Reidland Church of Christ and was a 1972 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Robert enjoyed duck and goose hunting, fishing, and loved buying and planting flowers.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry Keller Gilbert; two sons, Blake Gilbert of St. Louis, Missouri, and Aaron Cherry of Paducah; three sisters, Tanya Bradford, Cheryl Allen(Boyce) and Becky Gilbert, all of Paducah; one granddaughter, Brittana Gilbert of Lexington; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Robert E. Gilbert Sr. and Wanda Gorman Gilbert; one son, Brett Gilbert.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Terrell Lee officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Reidland Church of Christ, 5500 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or to Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
