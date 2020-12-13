Robert Coleman, 88, of Paducah, died at 3:36 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, and his wife of 48 years, Constance (Connie) Lee Harris Coleman, 83, died at 2:27 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, both at Baptist Health of Paducah.
They were both members of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church. He was a retiree of the United States Postal service after 40 years of service, and was a United States Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War.
She was employed as an LPN for over 50 years, retiring from Lourdes Hospital.
They are survived by one grandson, D’Angelo Coleman of Baltimore, Maryland; He is also survived by one sister, Neffallie Anderson of Paducah. She is survived by four brothers, Dennis Harris, William Harris Sr., Alec Harris Sr. and Rodney Harris; five sisters, Ruby O’Donkor, Vernice Terry, Carolyn Mial, Deborah Overton and Rhoda Bartlett. They are survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe Coleman and Birdie Bell Coleman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover C. Harris, Sr. and Bernice L. Harris; their one son, Dominic Coleman, also preceded them in death.
Services for Robert and Constance Coleman will be noon Thursday, December 17, 2020, with the Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
There will be a walk-through visitation at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until the service. Face coverings are required and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
