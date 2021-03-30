Marshall County Circuit Court was canceled on Thursday, pushing several court cases into May, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Faust. While Faust wasn’t sure why court was canceled, he said many of the cases were being rescheduled for May 13.
One of those cases involved Douglas Key of Beaver Dam, who was arrested in October 2020 after allegedly attempting to rob a Calvert City resident.
According to the initial news release from Kentucky State Police, Key called the owner of a home on Lone Valley Road and falsely claimed to be a writer from the Paducah Sun who wanted to write an article about the homeowner’s business.
When Key arrived at the residence, he allegedly pulled a handgun on the homeowner and handed him zip ties to bind himself. The gun also fired and nearly struck the homeowner, authorities said. After the homeowner bound his own hands, Key tried to bind his feet as well but a struggle ensued. The homeowner managed to disarm Key and call 911.
Key was later taken from the scene to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah for treatment of unknown injuries. After his release, he was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail.
Faust said his charges include first-degree robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree criminal mischief.
Also, a Benton man who allegedly rammed a vehicle through a local nonprofit’s front door last month is scheduled to appear in Marshall County District Court on May 5.
William Collins was arrested for an array of charges on Feb. 21, most notably for allegedly driving through the front door of Marcella’s Kitchen and ransacking its kitchen area.
Collins was first arrested for allegedly damaging the inside of the Joe Creason Community Building, which was being used as a warming center. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief but released a short time later.
At around 1 p.m. that day, Benton Police responded to Marcella’s Kitchen and found a vehicle rammed through the front door. Collins was not on the scene at the time.
Officers responded to another incident at 1:45 p.m. at Select Auto Sales for an attempted vehicle theft. Subsequently, Collins was found at Collier Funeral Home allegedly attempting to steal a car, which is where he was again arrested.
Investigators later linked him to the incident at Marcella’s Kitchen.
Collins currently has five separate cases against him in district court. In regards to Marcella’s Kitchen, he is charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. Other charges against him include first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto — $10,000 or more but under $1 million, and two separate cases of third-degree assault — inmate assault on corrections employee.
