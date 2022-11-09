Attorney Joseph Roark will take the bench in 2023, filling the seat formerly held by Tim Kaltenbach in the 2nd Judicial Circuit’s 1st Division.
Roark beat commonwealth prosecutor Charles “Chuck” Walter by a 9,609-7,842 vote on Tuesday. His eight-year term will begin on Jan. 1. Roark leads the Bryant Law Firm’s criminal practice and family law practice.
Circuit courts have jurisdiction over capital offenses, felonies, civil matters involving more than $5,000, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases.
Roark said he was “happy for the chance to serve” his circuit.
“It is very exciting,” he said. “I’ve been pleased to meet so many people and win their trust.
“I think I bring a large amount of courtroom experience and a very appropriate temperament and good judgment to the position, which is the most important thing of all.”
Roark was admitted to practice law in Kentucky in 2008 and has been with the Bryant Law Firm from the start.
Incumbent Chris Hollowell will keep his 2nd Judicial District’s 2nd Division Judge seat, winning over James Mills by a vote of 9,527-8,102. His next four-year term also begins Jan. 1. This is Hollowell’s fifth election win for the position, which he has held since 2007.
Mark Hayden won his fourth straight election for constable in the 1st Magisterial District, beating opponent Mark Foglesong by a tally of 4,626-1,965.
Hayden said for the first time in four elections, he was nervous about the outcome.
“I went to the courthouse (Tuesday), and they put out the early voter and absentee votes,” he said. “(Foglesong) beat me in three out of five precincts.”
Hayden said that people are generally unfamiliar with the duties of a constable.
“We do a very important job,” he said. “We serve papers for the court system. For example, if you’ve got someone who lives next door to you and you loaned them a lot of money and they didn’t pay it back, you could file papers to sue them, and that paper goes to me.”
Hayden said his position also serves subpoenas and evictions as well as warrants and possessions.
“The only people who can serve papers in the state of Kentucky are the sheriff’s department and constables,” he said. “The sheriff’s department does an awesome job. They rae so busy, they don’t have the time to focus on some of these like I do.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.