MURRAY — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Emily Roark and Dr. David Meinschein of Paducah to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Their terms expire on June 30, 2028.
“We are very excited to welcome Mrs. Roark and Dr. Meinschein to the board of regents,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said.
“These two individuals are accomplished professionals and have deep and long-standing ties to the university. We are looking forward to their contributions as we continue to advance the institution in our region and state.”
Roark currently heads the mass tort division at Bryant Law Center on Washington Street and has had several relatives graduate from MSU, including her grandparents, parents and siblings.
“I am deeply honored to serve on the board of regents and have deep ties to MSU,” said Roark, who graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2000.
“My family is deeply rooted in MSU, and I am humbled and excited to begin my service.”
Roark serves as vice chair on the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board and, after extensive legal achievements, was appointed to the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel and Re-selection Panel for the Western District of Kentucky. On Aug. 20, 2021, she was appointed as a Kentucky Supreme Court Special Justice.
Meinschein, currently Livingston County Schools Superintendent, said he felt grateful for MSU, where he met his wife, Mary. Today, he has three children who are MSU graduates.
“Murray State University provided the opportunity for my wife and I, both first-generation college students, to receive a world-class education. I am grateful to the institution and humbled to serve on the Board of Regents,” said Meinschein, who holds a bachelor’s in biology from MSU and is a member of the first graduating class of P-20 doctoral students.
Meinschein has served Ballard County Schools as a principal and assistant superintendent of instructional programs and in Georgia as a science teacher, athletic director, instructional coach and assistant principal.
He attended MSU’s ROTC program and spent five years on active military duty, afterward working for a Fortune 500 company in Silicon Valley to provide the country’s first DSL internet access.
