The evening after strong storms flooded low-lying yards and covered numerous area roadways, most roads had reopened to traffic, though some remained closed late Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, a widespread two-to-four inches of rain dumped on west Kentucky beginning Monday evening and continuing through Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Sean Poulos said the Barkley Regional Airport registered 3.5 inches, while one report in Calloway County indicated 5.16 inches.
Poulos said such systems are rare in January and the colder months, and said the storms felt “tropical” in nature.
While drought conditions had persisted across the area due to a dry summer and fall, Poulos said the output from Monday’s system could raise the area out of drought status.
The Ohio River, which had held at 15 feet at the Paducah riverfront, is now expected to rise to 26 1/2 feet by Monday, still well below its minor flood stage of 39 feet.
“It looks like it’s going to calm down, at least for the next week,” Poulos said, noting there could be minor rain on the horizon over the weekend.
Poulos said some of the road and yard flooding could have been exacerbated by the time of year, as vegetation can help during warmer months to alleviate runoff.
He said if the ground had remained frozen following the Christmas week winter weather, flooding could have been more severe.
Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesperson, said most roads that had been closed due to standing water had been reopened by Tuesday evening.
Most significantly, he said, parts of U.S. 60 in Livingston County and U.S. 62 in Carlisle County were temporarily closed.
Both had been reopened by Tuesday evening, but crews were still monitoring the situation on U.S. 62.
Todd said due to the dry spell, a lot of debris had built up along local roads, and the storms washed much of it into the roadways.
“Several of our crews used snow plows and kind of did a general tour around the area,” Todd said.
He credited proactive work in cleaning drains and replacing old culverts with mitigating potential damage from the storms.
Todd said he wasn’t aware of any major infrastructure problems caused by the storms, and the transportation cabinet hadn’t received any reports of vehicles being swept away on flooded roads.
“We’ve really been pushing the ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ program,” he said, adding he’s seen fewer drowning incidents lately than in previous years.
“We are creatures of habit. We travel the same roads to school and work every day, and we don’t like to change,” he said.
“People just sit there and talk themselves into things that they ought not to be doing.”
Todd encouraged drivers especially in flooding-prone areas to take the extra time to make sure they get home safely, rather than taking risky roads.
“People just don’t realize, you get six to 12 inches of moving water … it just carries a lot of force.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.