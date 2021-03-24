MAYFIELD — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recommended secondary road repairs in Graves County to the fiscal court Monday that equated to approximately $1.1 million.
Everett Wilson with KYTC went through the $2,559,157 allotment for the county and various maintenance costs over 220 miles of roadway and flex funding that accounted for a $1,107,244 final allotment. Road recommendations for repairs were Ky. 385 from the zero mile marker to 3.39 at an estimated cost of $464,000; Ky. 339 from 26.487 to 28.737 ($260,000); and Ky. 129 from 12.564 to 15.402 ($382,000).
Those costs totaled just over $1.1 million. Commissioners approved the cabinet’s recommendations.
Commissioners also approved several other action items during the videoconference meeting, including advertising for bids on two pipe projects on Grissom Road and Knob Creek and a sheeting project on Owens Chapel Bridge. County treasurer Codie Courtney noted the Grissom Road pipe project would be paid for with emergency funds and the Knob Creek project would be reimbursed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Third District Commissioner Todd Hayden said much of the road work had been done through the Graves County Road Department and asked why these projects and some others had recently been bid. Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said there had been staffing issues due to COVID-19 and some retirements at the road department and that those needs will need to be addressed. Perry added everyone at the department is back to work, but they are staggering times due to COVID precautions.
Second District Commissioner Tyler Goodman recommended and moved to authorize Rural Development Agency Assistance Program funds of $150,000 for the WK&T Fiber Project. The funds, according to Goodman, are from the state from TVA in-lieu-of tax money that can go to an agency such as the Industrial Authority of Mayfield and Graves County, and is a way to indirectly pay for certain projects.
“We enter into an agreement every year that these funds are allocated to a specific project,” he said. “From that point on, the Industrial Authority rewards the funds to whatever project we recommend.”
In other approvals by the fiscal court, they:
Accepted the West Fork Clarks River Conservation Board budget of retaining the 50 cents per $100 appraised property value.
Awarded the lone bid for 13 acres of Racetrack Road property to Eric and Lori Thompson for $52,750, which was $250 over the appraised price.
Agreed to advertise for bids for a 2021 or 2022 single axel dump truck for the road department.
Surplussed a 2010 Dodge Charger from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado from the road department.
Accepted the treasurer’s claims.
Approved the February 2021 Fiscal Court financial statement.
Approved the February 2021 Graves County Jail housing and canteen reports.
Donnie Reed with the Graves County Jail litter abatement program reported on-going trash pickup efforts. He said crews collected 60 bags of trash Monday from the Ky. 80/West Broadway exit to the Ky. 121 exit along Interstate-69.
“It’s nasty out there,” he said. “We’re picking up numbers I’d never through of.”
Reed added they are hearing a lot of community support and asked if people can’t help pick up trash to donate grabbing devices used to pick up trash and leave them at the jail.
Sheriff Jon Hayden echoed the concern over increased amounts of trash along the county’s roadways. “I can’t remember in my lifetime the roadways looking as bad as they do now,” he said.
Hayden had posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page it would be “more vigilant in enforcing the Kentucky statute pertaining to trucks and trailers tarping their loads to prevent trash and garbage from littering our roadways” and contacting Kentucky State Police to do the same.
He said since that post on March 13 they had written three citations along U.S. 45 South and the new section of Ky. 80 regarding trash trucks not being tarped. Hayden also noted not all of the trash is from trucks but from people simply throwing trash out their vehicle windows.
“It paints a bad pictured for us,” he added.
Hayden, Perry and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan are scheduling a community cleanup day and are looking at various locations for volunteers to gather and help clean up certain areas. The sheriff added that American Trash Services had offered their trucks to help haul collected trash during the cleanup day.
