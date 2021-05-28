Temperatures are up. Vacations are being planned. And road construction has made its way into Massac County, Illinois.
Work began Monday and is expected to last through the year as crews from E.T. Simonds resurface U.S. Route 45 the 4.5 miles from Belgrade Road to the intersection of 10th and Ferry streets in Metropolis.
Doug Helfrich, Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 construction engineer, said the milling, patching and resurfacing work is part the IDOT’s Highway Improvement Program. Part of the $4 million project is being funded through Rebuild Illinois, a capital plan passed in 2019 to invest $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system.
Intermittent lane closures are expected in each direction as crews resurface the road. Drivers are reminded to be cautious.
Helfrich said the Highway 45 resurfacing project is on a working day contract and could be completed in late fall.
A separate project is in the works for the intersection of 10th and Ferry streets.
“We are going to reconstruct that entire intersection. It will be closed for five days to get rid of all the bad pavement and go with new concrete pavement,” Helfrich said. “That is a separate contract, and the date has not been announced yet.”
Helfrich acknowledged that the Highway 45 projects in combination with the work on Interstate 24 is “going to be disruptive.”
“I know we’re hitting everything all at once there, but I’m hoping we get it all done this year,” he said.
