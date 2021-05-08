METROPOLIS, Ill. — Having lived and farmed in the Unionville Bottoms for 48 years, John Lafont knows the effects a swollen Ohio River can have on the area.
But with the activation of the Olmsted Dam in 2015, Lafont, his sons and fellow farmers are seeing something more.
“Since they enforced the dam, the river comes up faster, stays up longer and goes down slower. We’ve lost more since 2015 up to now than we ever did since before 2015,” Lafont told the Massac County Commission — Jeff Brugger, Jerel Childers and Jayson Farmer — at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Lafont moved to the area and began farming it in 1973.
“It looks like the pool fluctuates more than it did prior to Olmsted going enforce,” he said.
And that fluctuation is causing wear and tear on roads in the Unionville Bottoms, specifically in the Mount Sterling Road area.
“We don’t have any rock on our roads in the bottoms. They’re absolutely terrible. They’re basically dirt roads,” said Lafont, who noted he’d been in conversations about the conditions with county highway engineer Joe Matesevac, who was also at the meeting.
Lafont suggested the use of CA6 rock on the road.
“I know we’re not the only road in the county. We’d appreciate anything we can get,” Lafont said on behalf of the farmers.
Childers told Lafont the commission would discuss the situation and see what it can do. Brugger told Matesevac to do what he can and keep Lafont informed on the situation.
County treasurer Jody Haverkamp informed the commission that the Massac County Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax, which established the maximum taxes allowed — 3.75% in unincorporated areas of the county and 3% in its municipalities — on cannabis purchases, had not been received by the state. The ordinance, which was approved at the commission’s Feb. 9 meeting and mailed in February, was to be filed to the Illinois Department of Revue by April 1 for the tax to be collected by the state and dispersed to the county beginning July 1.
The next deadline for the paperwork is Oct. 1 to take effect Jan. 1, 2022. Farmer said State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer is looking into the matter.
The county commission is continuing its every-other-week meeting dates until further notice. The next meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. May 18.
