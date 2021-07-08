PRINCETON — Jeremy Roach has officially taken over as Caldwell County Schools superintendent. The transition between superintendents was June 30 and July 1.
Heath Cartwright officially stepped down last week as interim superintendent.
Roach said he is delighted to have the opportunity to serve students, families and staff in Caldwell County. His contract is for four years.
“I think with the transition they’ve had in leadership over the past four years, that my primary goal is to make sure the school district is in a good place from a leadership standpoint,” Roach said. “Making sure the culture is in the right place.”
Venturing into any new position requires experience. Roach taught in Hopkins County and served in a leadership role in Union County before arriving at CCS.
“Mr. Cartwright did a really good job in a very trying year with COVID,” Roach said.
He said challenges arise during a normal school year, yet in a public health emergency of this magnitude, diligence and innovation are necessary to conduct business as usual and provide a safe learning environment.
Roach’s next order of business after settling into his new home in Caldwell County is to review grant writing and grant awards.
Before Cartwright’s exit, the two collaborated to establish a good rapport and smooth transition.
Roach came on board at CCS prior to July 1 and worked closely with the board of education members to prepare for the job.
Notable business from June was the approval of a 1% raise and a one-time $1,000 payment for staff and administration.
“I think everyone always feels good when they’re appreciated,” Roach said.
Roach said full-day kindergarten in the state is now funded by House Bill 382 — $140 million for full-day kindergarten.
“I’m very excited the state decided to fund full-day kindergarten,” Roach said.
The students’ first day of school is Aug. 11.
