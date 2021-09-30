RMS 21st Century Program wins $25K State Farm grant

The Reidland Middle School 21st Century Program was one of 40 programs nationwide to earn a $25,000 grant through the State Farm Insurance Neighborhood Assist program.
That announcement was made at RMS Wednesday by Principal Randy Layne and Assistant Principal Dylan Sonnek during the school’s three lunch periods.
For 10 days in August, people were encouraged to vote for the nonprofit program they thought deserved the grant. People could vote up to 10 times during the tabulation time.
Toward the end of the voting period, the RMS 21st Century Program ranked as high as 10th, according to the State Farm Neighborhood Assist website. When the award winners were announced, they were not ranked and a vote total for each winning program was not given.
RMS was one of two programs in Kentucky to receive a Neighborhood Assist grant, alongside Puzzle Pieces Owen Autism Center in Owensboro.
Layne was thankful for the support the community gave the school.
“First and foremost, we just appreciate the partnership with State Farm and (local State Farm agent) Mr. (Kent) Bohanon for really pushing that for us in McCracken County,” he said. “We thank them very much. (Being among the top half of the top 40 projects for much of the voting period) was so impressive because we are a small school.
“We have 350 students, so to be able to win that with the support of Reidland and the entire McCracken County just speaks volumes to our school system and to what a great job our educators do. I am super-pleased.”
Reidland Middle School has had a 21st Century Program in place for the last 10 years, funded through grants in two five-year cycles. Those grants have run out, and the program was at risk of being lost.
“We were very disappointed not to get the state grant to start (21st Century Programs) this year,” Layne said. “For the first nine weeks, we have not had an after-school program, and we have so many students who need that after-school program. It’s an extension of the school day.
“It also gives students the opportunity for homework help, for clubs, for things that the kids are interested in that we can bring to the school.”
Layne said those activities may include greenhouse activities, hydroponic farming, chess club and archery.
“Really, anything that the kids are excited about, we will incorporate that into our program,” he said.
More than 3 million people voted in the Neighborhood Assist program this year. More than 2,000 causes were submitted for the grant with 200 finalists taking votes in August. Each of the programs whose votes put them in the top 40 at the end of the voting period received a $25,000 grant.
“State Farm recognizes the good neighbor spirit in the organizations that will be implementing these community improvement projects,” said State Farm Assistant Vice President Rasheed Merritt. “We are proud to support their efforts.”
