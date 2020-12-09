The River’s Edge International Film Festival, Paducah’s annual movie happening put on by Maiden Alley Cinema, is just around the bend and this year brings a new twist — it’s gone virtual.
Set to run a mix of nine features and three blocks of short films, the 15th iteration of REIFF will be streaming to people’s homes Dec. 17-20.
While the event has moved around the calendar a couple times this year — it was initially scheduled for August before moving to its traditional November date before sliding to December due to pandemic-related planning issues — MAC’s executive director Rebecca Madding is excited to be helming her first festival.
“We just decided that the most responsible thing to do was to make a virtual shift,” she told the Sun Tuesday. “It started to become clear that this fall wasn’t going to go easy as far as COVID cases … it was actually worse. So we did not want to encourage a gathering of people downtown, especially people from out of town.
“We had a lot of filmmakers (and patrons) from out of state and even outside the country who were pumped to come to River’s Edge this year.”
REIFF’s slate of films is a little smaller than a typical year, but Madding is proud of the amount of hidden gems she was able to fit in, especially the ones with local connections.
Among the highlights for her are “Adaptation: Kentucky,” a short by a National Geographic filmmaker examining the way western Kentucky is learning to live with the invasive species of Asian carp; “Quilt Fever,” a short exploring the fervor and fandom around Paducah’s QuiltWeek; “The Show Starts At Dark,” a documentary about Kentucky’s drive-in theaters featuring the Calvert City Drive-in; and “The Adventures of Wonder Boy,” a short about a young autistic superhero.
Each block and feature will launch at a unique time during the festival but, once launched, everything will stay live to stream for the remainder of the weekend.
The festival will close out with the launch of “The Offline Playlist” — a documentary celebrating a unique musical evening in New Orleans — to replace what would usually be the annual happening’s awards night.
To see a full list of films, purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.riversedgefilmfestival.com. Individual feature tickets, as well as short film blocks, will be $10. All-access passes for the festival will be $50. Tickets are expected to become available for purchase through the website today.
All of REIFF’s films will be streamed through Vimeo — which can be viewed on Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku, as well as through any web browser. For troubleshooting, contact Madding via director@maidenalleycinema.org or through REIFF’s help form.
Madding hopes to use REIFF as a testing ground for MAC’s further venturing into the realm of streaming.
“That is a huge possibility that we have to look at for Maiden Alley Cinema as far as 2021 goes,” the executive director said. “If COVID-19 cases still are the way that they are right now and our attendance continues as is, a virtual shift may be the right call for us and our community members.”
People need to show a real interest for MAC to further its virtual ventures.
“They need to participate to let us know that this is what they want and that this works for them,” Madding continued. “We want to stay open and still give our services in the safest way possible and if that’s in their living rooms then we’ll try to make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.