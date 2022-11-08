PADNWS-11-08-22 FILM FEST - LOGO

The 18th annual River’s Edge International Film Festival (REIFF), one of the longest-running film festivals in Kentucky, returns to Paducah this week to spotlight around 25 independent films from filmmakers in western Kentucky, across the nation and around the world.

The four-day festival kicks off Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Maiden Alley Cinema (MAC) with a Regional Showcase spotlighting four films created in western Kentucky and southern Illinois. REIFF concludes on Nov. 13 at MAC at 4 p.m. with a screening of whichever film wins the “Best of the Fest” award.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In