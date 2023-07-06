Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that four Kentucky riverport authorities will receive grants to improve infrastructure and upgrade equipment, including in Owensboro and Paducah-McCracken County.

The Owensboro Riverport Authority will receive $163,419, with $115,860 going toward the purchase of a 25,000-pound forklift to handle aluminum and steel loads; $31,400 will be used to purchase a new and more efficient compact track loader for handling material; and $16,160 will go toward a new 10,000-pound forklift for unloading aluminum and steel from barges and railcars.

