Riverport well suited for Smithland bridge build

Construction of portions of what will become the new $63.6 million Smithland bridge is underway at the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport.
Greater Paducah Economic Development, in partnership with the riverport, announced the project in mid-August.
American Bridge Company, in coordination with Jim Smith Contracting and the Kentucky Department of Transportation, will build “significant” portions of the bridge on the water and move them up the Ohio River on barges to Smithland.
The riverport’s location and available facilities, including it’s 120-foot Comansa flat-top crane, made Paducah a good construction option, according to officials involved in the project.
“There were other places that were looked at, but I think they were attracted to the Paducah riverport because it’s somewhat sheltered by the Owen Island. It provides more of a harbor-type situation rather than sitting out on the open river somewhere,” said Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman.
The process is the same one used to construct the steel arches for the Eggners Ferry Bridge and for the Lake Barkley Bridge, Todd said. Building on water can help speed up construction and improve safety for the assembly team.
“We had a couple of other places in mind. This was just the overall best fit with the cells being here, the crane being here,” said Scott Swamback, project manager for American Bridge.
“It’s been perfect for us.”
Tim Cahill is the executive director of the riverport.
“Basically for us, it was an opportunity to utilize our general cargo yard. We have agreed to a business arrangement for somewhere between 12 and 18 months for the bridge to be built in our fleeting area, which is the area where our barge cells are,” he said.
“Overall, for us and for them, you’d have to say it was a perfect situation. This is the work that this crane was designed for.”
The project has created about 30 jobs for local union ironworkers and operators.
“We’re just starting to build now. Our target is before it warms up, about April, we’ll be done building and we’ll start painting the structure,” Swamback said. After that, “towards the end of summer is when we plan to bring it down and lift it in place.”
After construction is finished, “it all gets lashed down, attached to the barges almost like one big assembly. And, they’ll use at least two tugboats to bring it up to the lift site.”
There were a lot of people and agencies involved in the process, and all deserve credit, Cahill said, including U.S. Rep. James Comer, other members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, the Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard, and Rick Murphy, Paducah’s city engineer.
Cahill is confident the construction activity will open up additional opportunities for the riverport.
“As soon as you sign up somebody, they start coming through the floodgates. Activity breeds activity,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of positive responses.”
He also credited Bruce Wilcox, GPED’s president/CEO, with a new marketing campaign that is attracting interest.
“We’re all trying to work together. There are a lot of opportunities,” Cahill said.
