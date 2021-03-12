After being dry-docked in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, riverboats are returning to the Port of Paducah on April 9 with new safety measures in place.
“Paducah is delighted to welcome steam boaters back to the riverfront,” said Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“Since COVID-19 has prevented these cruisers from visiting Paducah for the last year, they will be eagerly welcomed back to the city’s attractions and businesses. I am especially pleased with the safety standards these cruise lines are implementing as we are intent on the safety of our citizens.”
American Queen Steamboat Company, whose American Duchess, American Countess and American Queen ships make stops in Paducah, has announced their SafeCruise health and safety protocols. Guests will be required to comply with health and safety protocols that AQSC has set forth.
Beginning on July 1, 2021, all guests and crew members will be required to be vaccinated before coming aboard.
American Cruise Lines, whose American Jazz, America and Queen of the Mississippi ships make stops in Paducah, will resume sailing at a reduced capacity. American Cruise Lines will require a negative COVID-19 test result for all guests and crew members boarding its ships. This includes the requirement for guests to test independently before traveling to the ship.
A certified medical officer will be aboard each ship to conduct a brief pre-boarding health screening of each guest.
While visiting in Paducah, riverboat passengers have the opportunity to learn about Paducah’s origin and prosperity that are attributed to the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers. Guests can also experience Paducah’s River Discovery Center, National Quilt Museum, as well as shop downtown art galleries and shops and restaurants.
The current 2021 riverboat schedule begins with the American Duchess arriving in Paducah at 8 a.m. April 9. The schedule runs through Dec. 16. According to the PCVB, the schedule is expected to change throughout the year given potential complications with COVID-19 and river changes.
Schedule changes will be announced as they are received.
More riverboat information is available at www.americancruise lines.com and www.americanqueensteam boatcompany.com.
