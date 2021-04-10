The American Duchess arrived later than planned at the Paducah riverfront on Friday, but it was still a welcome sight for local tourism, following a tough year for the industry because of COVID-19.
“When you look at the impact of the pandemic, it’s enormous across all industries, but in particular, the tourism industry,” said Fowler Black, director of sales for the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“If this is a harbinger for things to come, then clearly we, in the tourism industry, are excited about it. We have to also take it with a caveat knowing that it is a fluid situation and these are cruises, and so they are really focused on making sure that their safety precautions are enacted and enforced.”
The 2021 riverboat schedule kicked off Friday, and features arrival dates throughout the rest of the year — April to December. The American Duchess arrived at the Port of Paducah before noon on Friday, instead of the scheduled 8 a.m. time, because of a “minor” maintenance issue, Black said.
The year’s schedule has visits from American Duchess, American Jazz, America, Queen of the Mississippi and American Countess. The dates and times may change depending on COVID-19 trends and river levels, according to the CVB. The passenger load is also limited to 50% capacity through July 1.
While being excited, Black still anticipates muted foot traffic from the riverboat tourists — as it relates to previous years — during the earlier months of this year’s schedule. That’s partly because of virus protocols by cruise companies.
The excitement was also evident in National Quilt Museum CEO Frank Bennett and the group of Paducah Ambassadors who gathered downtown on Friday. The ambassadors wore traditional red-colored clothing and greeted travelers.
“We’re so glad that boats are coming back after the pandemic,” Bennett said.
There are nearly 50 scheduled riverboat visits for 2021, according to the CVB. Although, as noted, the exact schedule can change.
“We’ll see what happens, but we’re so glad that this engine of tourism is coming back,” Bennett said.
“It’s great for every part of the economy in Paducah. Sure, it’s great for the tourist attractions and the quilt museum, but the restaurants ... everything from (the riverfront) down to about 15th Street get impacted by the folks that are on these boats. We’re really excited to have them back.”
Meanwhile, Paducah Ambassadors president Janice Connor explained the ambassadors act as tour guides, and it’s an opportunity to share the beauty of the city. Many ambassadors waved at visitors and asked them where they were from, which included the states of Michigan and Montana.
One riverboat tourist, Clayton Jones — who spends part of the year in Florida and part of the year in Asheville, North Carolina — spent some of his time in Paducah taking in the colorful floodwall murals.
“We stopped yesterday in Cape Girardeau (Missouri) and they have a similar wall of murals and that was very nice, but we just got off the boat, and so we’re just looking at them,” he explained, talking about their visit.
Jones was accompanied by an old friend, who was impressed with the floodwall murals, noting it’s important to preserve history.
“Some of us are old enough to remember Alben Barkley,” Jones added.
Visit paducah.travel for more information about riverboat visits and other events.
