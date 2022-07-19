Riverboats bring tourists to Paducah, just a stop on their way to many different locations on the Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee rivers.
Two companies use the Paducah Ohio River ports for large-scale passenger transports with American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line offering many cruises across the country for it’s numerous waterways.
“These two companies in particular have been coming since 2012,” Fowler Black, director of sales with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. “There are a record number of visits from both this year.”
Fowler has been working with the convention and visitors bureau since 2004, and has long worked with the riverboat voyages.
Riverboats and steamboats historically were a major part of the Paducah skyline, having been a major part of the trade connections that helped to form Paducah into a city in its earliest days. The combination of railroads and river access made Paducah a hub for the coal industry to load barges for transportation of their products.
These connections continue to this day, with the barges, railroads and passenger riverboats all still using Paducah.
These passenger boats vary in size with the largest, The American Queen, having 350 rooms and the average ship having about 120 people per voyage. Each voyage lasts about 5-7 days on average with some lasting as long as 10 days.
The boats bring tourists to see the Paducah areas shops, nonprofits and museums.
“These boats run a circuit of tours through the heart of Paducah,” Black said. “Each of those run by the River Discovery Center, the National Quilt Museum, the Civil War and the Railroad museums. [Some boats] also run premium tours with even more.
“So that means a lot in terms of people walking through the door. They aren’t paying necessarily the same price that they’d be paying as if you walked in the door from the interstate. They’re paying in bulk, essentially. But it is still a boon to Paducah to have passengers from the original interstate.”
This year includes a scheduled 63 stops by six different ships over the active period of the cruises from April to November.
“Cruises embark and disembark in ports of call that have international airports,” Black said. “So many people who are interested in the boats typically have that question. Where can you board? It would be places like St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Louisville, Pittsburgh and New Orleans. The lion’s shares of cruises are from Memphis to Nashville, Memphis to Louisville or similar.”
Tourists are often a large part of the business for downtown businesses helping to keep them all afloat, with most tourists spending an average of about $100 a day at local businesses, according to Black.
These cruises bring large amounts of business to Paducah not just with tourism but also with the support the ships require.
“I would venture to say that this is one of those things that you can only see a portion of the transactions, “ Black said. “Customer to merchant transaction is just as important, but just as important is the huge economic impact on the things that you don’t necessarily see, like filling up with gas or the vendors that bring the food down. You don’t see that but it helps the community just as much.”
Black estimates that from 2014 to 2018 the direct expenditures brought around $1.3 million to the Paducah area.
For more information on the cruises, visit their websites at aqvoyages.com and americancruiselines.com.
