The River Tin Street Rods will host its 46th annual car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Irvin Cobb Drive in the open lot across from the CFSB branch.
Ray Helm, the president of the River Tin Street Rods, said that every car will be at least 50 years old and there will be more entertainment at the site.
“If the weather holds, we’re expecting more than 150 cars,” he said. “We’ve got cars coming from Indiana, Memphis — we’ll have about four different states represented. All the cars are from 1972 and older; we’ve got some pickup trucks, also.”
The River Tin Street Rods are asking people to make a donation in lieu of an admission price; the suggested donation is $5.
“Our charity is the local (Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7) in Paducah,” Helm said. “They run the gates for us, and we donate to their organization.”
Activities also taking place during the car show include raffles, a silent auction, a kids zone, food vendors and door prizes.
“We’ll give some cash away, too,” Helm said. “Everybody enjoys that.”
Helm said that people who want to enter their classic cars and trucks in the show may do so at the site on Saturday.
“There’s a growth of more people getting into it (car enthusiasts), I think,” he said. “We’ve got the COVID out of the way, and (the car show) has really opened up, and it’s been getting bigger every year since.”
The show will also feature classic motorcycles.
