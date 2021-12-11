If someone claims that wolverine cousins are afoot in west Kentucky, you otter not bet against him.
We hereabouts in Kentucky have a well-established population of river otters, which are in the same Mustelidae family as the fierce wolverine of the northern forests of North America. For that matter, skunks and weasels are kinfolk, too.
River otters are the ones of this general grouping of critters that are so strongly associated with life in the water. Semi-aquatic otters seldom are seen, but when they are viewed, they may be mistaken for beavers, a species with which otters regularly co-exist in our wetlands. A sizeable brown head swimming along is quite often a beaver, but it might be an otter.
A glance at a mostly obscured animal might tell one little, but an otter is distinctly different from a beaver. Our river otter is much more torpedo shaped animal than the chunky beaver.
A river otter has a relatively large, broad head followed by a thick neck, which gives way to a slender, elongated body. Together, that yields a streamlined profile that is capped on the caboose end with a 13- to 17-inch tail that starts thick and tapers quickly to a point.
Altogether, the otter can be up to 3.5-feet long nose to tail tip. It is dark brown with lighter buff to silver on its chin and underbelly. The biggest of them, the adult males, can weigh up to about 30 pounds.
River otters have a big-eyed natural cuteness that makes them appear cuddly. They are, indeed, socially inclined and playful among themselves, but they might not qualify as lap animals.
An otter has a mouthful of sharp teeth and, as a predatory carnivore by trade, isn’t quite so cutesy to its prey. And as a wolverine relative, it is predictable that in a hostile interaction a river otter could be quite a handful.
Their prey in large part is fish. However, otters also dine on crayfish, frogs, reptiles, even small mammals, birds and bird and turtle eggs.
Most people do not see river otters, especially since the terrible torpedoes are much more active at night, truly nocturnal, and often submerged in water. Much of their hunting is below the surface of waterways. They can dive and swim skillfully for up to about 4 minutes at a time, diving to a depth of about 60 feet when needed to catch fish and other food.
But as adept as river otters are to swimming on and under the surface of waterbodies, they actually spend more time on land. Biologists say about two-thirds of an otter’s activities are conducted on land. That is especially so when a young otter necessarily may go cross country to check out possible new territory.
An otter’s skills in water may outweigh those of his land operations, even though he has more time spent on dirt. The river otter is more agile in water, but even up on dry ground, few predators threaten him. The otter is able guard himself from most critters.
Coyotes and large domestic dogs my take him on. But most animals are well advised to respect his size and relative ferocity. Young, smaller otters are more at risk of predation, while an attacker picking on a full-grown male might find it like sticking its face in a fan.
Almost 40 years ago I witnessed the release of the first otters in an early Kentucky river otter re-establishment program. The first release was along the northern shore of Hematite Lake in the Land Between the Lakes.
From 1982-83, 11 river otters were released in the western Kentucky area.
The releases were initiated because the otters in the region were understood to have been extirpated or near to it. Over time, however, wildlife managers gathered more information, anecdotally and otherwise, and found out that while interest in population re-establishment was rising, river otters were working at re-establishing their own ranks.
After being nearly wiped out by over-exploitation, protection by hunting and trapping regulations and the natural territorial expansion of existing pockets of otter populations were fueling a comeback.
The big rivers and lakes region of far western Kentucky had a natural otter renaissance working, so wildlife managers thereafter shifted their focus to central and eastern Kentucky. There, some 355 imported river otters were released at 14 sites from 1991-94.
More easterly in the state, stocked otters helped a great deal in giving the species a new foothold. Here in the far West, an abundance of wetland habitats — much exceeding those of the rest of the state — saw the self-renewed river otter population flourish.
Since those days, otters have become commonplace in our region, although the slinky critters still go unseen by most people. Living along a small body of water, an otter scuttled across my drive one recent evening. Previously, two otters have been struck by vehicles in separate incidents at the end of the same driveway.
There is no telling how much activity goes on out there that does not get seen or become roadkills.
River otters are abundant enough that they now support considerable closely regulated hunting and trapping opportunities without stressing the population. While few people target them, a hunter/trapper can take as many as 10 per season.
I can recall the time when state wildlife managers were not sure Kentucky held 10 of them.
