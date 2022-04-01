Paducah’s River Discovery Center has announced that Polly Brasher has been selected as its new executive director. Brasher will begin her new role in mid-June and will fill the role of retiring director Julie Harris.
Brasher will be the second executive director of the River Discovery Center.
Brasher has served for the past nine years as the senior director of education and customer experience at the Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee. Prior to her current position, Brasher was a founding director of the Discovery Park of America. She currently serves as the president of the Tennessee Association of Museums.
“The board is excited to have Polly join our team as executive director. With her experience in education and 12 years starting as founding director at Discovery Park of America, she’s a perfect fit for our organization and she comes to us already with a love for Paducah. With her thoughtful leadership, we know she will be an asset to the Center,” Nathan Rowton, River Discovery Center board of directors chair, said in a press release.
“I am excited about the opportunity to live and work in Paducah. Rivers help to shape our lives in many ways, and I look forward to supporting the missing of the River Discovery Center, stimulating curiosity and understanding of our nation’s vital river system through real stories and interactive experiences,” Brasher said, in the release.
Harris will stay on in an advisory capacity for a limited time when Brasher assumes the executive director position. Harris has served as the executive director of the River Discovery Center since 2001.
