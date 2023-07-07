River City Mission, a local nonprofit, is kicking off its annual summer yard sale.
Each year, it holds two or three sales — the summer sale being the largest. It includes all kinds of items donated by the community, including furniture with proceeds going toward providing shelter and food for those in need.
Shirley Barlow, chairman of the board of River City Mission, said it’s people like you that helps them keep going.
“This is just fantastic. This community is — they just pour out for our yard sale and especially they do this for us — we know they do,” Barlow said.
The sale continues 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily until Saturday at Carson Park Floral Hall. It will have a box day to close out the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.