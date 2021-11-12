When the Rev. Clarence Arant, the pastor of River City Baptist Church, opened River City Mission on March 1, 1975, its mission was to help provide for those in need.
More than 46 years later, the mission remains to provide shelter to the homeless, food to the hungry and provide opportunities for work and counseling.
River City Mission is one of nine charitable organizations that benefit from donations to the 29th annual Groceries for Good campaign. Those monetary donations will provide gift cards to the organizations so they can get groceries to help them fulfill their missions.
Shirley Barlow is the chairwoman of the board of directors of River City Missions, a faith-based organization.
“We are a homeless shelter, and we shelter the people that are here all day,” she said. “So, we feed three meals a day, so consequently, our help that we get from Groceries for Good is astronomical because of the number of people (at the shelter) and the number of meals.
“We serve about 2,200 or 2,300 meals a month, and we house anywhere from 20 to 40 people per month. We house single men and married families and married couples.”
Barlow said there is “a constant need” to replenish River City Mission’s food supply and said last year’s gift cards worked well.
“The gift cards are so good because we can supplement things that we don’t get through Feeding America,” she said. “We are in that program, but there are so many things that we can’t get through them. For example, I went out last week and bought a case of bacon with one of the cards that had been given to us. It is really a help to us.
“This time of the year, from now through Christmas, people will drop in and they’ll bring a turkey or something like that. That’s great, but all the little everyday things that we have to keep up with — the eggs or, like I said, the bacon, those kinds of things — that’s what we can use these cards for. They’re just blessings.”
Barlow said there is a need for non-food items as well, such as hygiene products and paper products.
The River City Mission not only houses and feeds people, but it also helps them seek work.
“We’ve got some here who have been here for a number of years because they’re from out of state, they found the mission and they work around the mission,” she said. “Outside jobs, they just take periodically; they don’t take a long-term job.
“We’ve got those who are waiting for long-term jobs that they’ve got applications in for, and they feel real good about having a new job.”
Those wanting to give to the River City Mission should mail donations to River City Mission, P.O. Box 1000, Paducah, KY 42002. Donations can also be taken through its website at rivercity mission.org.
Those wanting to bring items to help River City Mission’s supply can bring them to the office building at 1466 Bechtold Road in Paducah.
This year, due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Groceries for Good campaign is only accepting money to help buy groceries for those in need.
Those donations will go to one of several charitable organizations in and around Paducah, including:
• Family Service Society
• Hope Unlimited
• Martha’s Vineyard
• Merryman House
• Paducah Cooperative Ministry
• Paducah Day Nursery
• River City Mission
• St. Vincent de Paul
• Salvation Army
People can make donations to this cause at Kroger locations at Southside, Park Avenue or Hannah Plaza or at the Food Giant in Reidland or Forthman Foods in Kevil.
Boxes will be set up at each of the five grocery locations for donations beginning Monday. People can also scan provided QR codes with their phones to make donations. The scan will take people to The Paducah Sun PayPal site for this event.
