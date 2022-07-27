Paducah business owner Inés Rivas-Hutchins, founder and president of INTEC Group, LLC, recently testified via Zoom before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure to share her business’s experience with the Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program and where improvements can be made.

Rivas-Hutchins testified before the subcommittee, which is under the House’s Committee on Small Business, on July 14. The Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure was gathering experiences from those who have worked under the HUBZone program to see if recent changes to the program have helped small businesses and what more can be done to draw in more businesses to the program.

