Paducah business owner Inés Rivas-Hutchins, founder and president of INTEC Group, LLC, recently testified via Zoom before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure to share her business’s experience with the Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program and where improvements can be made.
Rivas-Hutchins testified before the subcommittee, which is under the House’s Committee on Small Business, on July 14. The Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure was gathering experiences from those who have worked under the HUBZone program to see if recent changes to the program have helped small businesses and what more can be done to draw in more businesses to the program.
Rivas-Hutchins, who is also a member of Women Construction Owners and Executives (WCOE), said the opportunity to represent her business, Kentucky businesses and HUBZone businesses across the country was a neat experience to share what she knows about HUBZone with those who can make decisions about the program.
“I do believe in the program. I think that the program has great bones and I think it does have the potential to help our communities,” Rivas-Hutchins said told The Sun.
HUBZone, a program under the Small Business Administration that began in 1997, is designed to fuel small business growth in areas of the country that are historically underutilized for business by awarding small businesses in these areas federal contracts.
To be HUBZone certified, a business’s main office must be located within a HUBZone-designated area, and 35% of the business’s employees must live within a HUBZone.
In 2017, when one of the contracts Rivas-Hutchins was eyeing for her firm was issued as a HUBZone set-aside contract, she realized her company met all of the qualifications for the HUBZone program and applied to receive the designation. Now, Rivas-Hutchins said the HUBZone-designated contracts her construction firm has been awarded make up over 50% of INTEC Group’s revenue.
While the federal government has an annual goal of awarding at least 3% of federal contract dollars to HUBZone-certified companies, that goal has never been achieved in the HUBZone program’s history.
In her testimony to members of the Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure, Rivas-Hutchins said in order to encourage more small businesses to become HUBZone-certified, there should be more incentive from the federal government for contracting officers to meet the government’s goal of awarding 3% of federal contract dollars to HUBZone businesses.
“Incentives for agencies to meet goals, without consequences for not meeting those goals, there should be at least some incentives to meeting them,” Rivas-Hutchins told members of the congressional subcommittee via videochat.
Other recent changes, such as a HUBZone designation map being good for five years instead of one year and allowing HUBZone-certified firms to maintain that certification through the lifetime of a HUBZone contract, help incentivize businesses to join the program by adding some level of predictability to the program, Rivas-Hutchins added.
Rivas-Hutchins told The Sun the HUBZone program is something that small business owners in the area who are looking to do contract work with the federal government should look into.
Rivas-Hutchins’ full testimony to the Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure can be found at smallbusiness.house.gov.
