Were spiders cute and cuddly, we’d feel differently about them.
If spiders looked more like, say, otters, we’d be more inclined to hug them. But if you tried to hug a wild otter, I think that warm and fuzzy impression they give off would fade quickly. You would fare better handling a spider.
While few can inflict even the slightest discomfort or injury to us, some spiders tend to be venomous to an extent. That adds to their creepy appearance to make us more repelled by them. People generally fear spiders, but those that are significantly more venomous are practically demonized.
So it is with brown recluse spiders, one of the most common venomous species around us — and also one of the most excessively feared.
I recently read an online hit piece about the alleged horrors of brown recluse spiders. The writer pointed out that a bite from a recluse can kill you. And that’s true.
The writer failed to mention, however, that you have nearly comparable chances of dying from walking out your door and getting hit in the head by satellite debris falling from orbit. True, this could happen, but the extreme odds against it negate worry in a rational person.
The brown recluse, Loxosceles reclusa, is a tan-brown spider of moderate size compared to other spiders of our region. Its oblong body is only about 3/8-inch long while the legs radiating from the body are each about one inch long.
The most identifiable characteristic of the recluse is a darker brown pattern in the shape of a violin on its back. The violin body shape backs up to its head and the part that looks like the violin neck points back toward the spider’s abdomen, what we’d regard as its butt.
Brown recluse spiders indeed are reclusive. They shy away from light and are most active in darkness. They live in natural habitats, of course, but they readily adapt to man-made circumstances, flourishing in darkened corners of homes, garages and outbuildings.
In houses, recluses seek out crawl spaces, closets, attics, storage areas, vents and practically any hideaway where they can shelter and avoid human activity during daylight or even when lighting is on. They are drawn to the shelter of loose papers or boxes, stacks of books, old clothing or junk.
In closets, long unworn shoes look much like spider motels. Hint: You might want to shake out your shoes or clothing before putting them on if you’ve not checked them lately.
Brown recluses are hunters, but they don’t build webs to catch prey. The spiders come out in darkness or low light and prowl, seeking smaller bugs to catch and eat.
Most species of spiders are effectively harmless to us. Some may bite us if they are stressed and restrained, but the result is more typically minimal to nothing. We would not notice some spider bites. Some might be initially sensed but leave no damage.
A few spider bites will leave a minor wound, maybe something in the scope of a mosquito bite or less. A brown recluse bite could result in something like this, or rarely it could be far worse. These less common cases are those from which the brown recluse’s reputation springs.
Brown recluses want nothing to do with people. They don’t attack. They will bite, however, if they are caught up against human skin. A stereotypical scenario is that a hunting recluse will trek up a blanket that reaches the floor and blunder its way onto a bed where people are sleeping.
Even then there probably is no problem … until one of the sleepers rolls over and traps the spider. In that case, the spider likely bites in self-defense, although the inadvertent offender most often wouldn’t feel the pitiful little bite.
If the brown recluse injects venom via the bite, it could be another matter.
Recluses do pack venom that reputedly is quite strong, stouter drop-for-drop than a rattlesnake’s, some authorities say. The saving grace is that the spider wields such a tiny bit of it.
Some recluse bites can be serious. The venom may cause no symptoms for hours, then produce pain at the bite, followed by inflammation and a blister. In severe cases, this progresses to a spreading open wound as tissues are destroyed by necrosis.
The wound can last for weeks before healing and leaving a nasty scar. At worst, in a few cases the bite can trigger an immune system reaction resulting in nausea, fever and muscle pain, in extremes followed by coma and/or death.
But relax. In more than 90% of recluse bites, no serious symptoms occur. Most adults won’t need to visit a doctor. In many recluse encounters, bitees never know they were bitten.
Brown recluse are native to and mostly found in the U.S. within a roughly circular region of the South and the Midwest. The native range covers all or parts of 17 states.
We absolutely have brown recluses hereabout. They are much more common than many people recognize.
If in doubt about what prowls your halls at night, put out some sticky traps. You may scare yourself to find recluses reside with you. If so, call your exterminator or keep the sticky traps coming.
Yet, ultimately the fear of brown recluses and spiders in general is worse than any real threat they pose.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
